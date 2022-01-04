Reuters Promotes More Fear Porn About "Omi-Cold"

As the Omicron variant, also referred to as "omi-cold," spreads around the U.S., unleashing more fear porn fueled by corporate media, Reuters reports Walmart temporarily shuttered dozens of stores to sanitize them against the virus.

Despite cases soaring, hospitalizations and deaths remain flat (and are even falling in many regions)...

Reuters reports 60 Walmart stores across the U.S. were temporarily closed in December to sanitize them against the virus. Texas and New Jersey stores were closed for two days while cleaning crews sanitized facilities.

"To present a safe and clean in-store environment for our associates and customers," a company spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

Sixty sounds like a lot, but compared to total U.S. stores (4,700), it only represents just 1.27%.

Reuters' headline is undoubtedly an eye-catcher and seems intended to remind everyone of the early days of the pandemic when retailers closed up shop to sanitize.

Perhaps this is more fear porn by Reuters, who is interested in keeping people in a state of high anxiety. As mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone tweeted before he was banned from Twitter, there is a "conflict of interest of the chairman of the board of Reuters (Jim Smith) who also sits on the board of Pfizer. "

So could Reuters' promotion of fear porn about a variant that is less severe be an eyeopener to an underlying objective to keep people hypnotized while they're subliminally told get get vaccinated and multi-boosted. Seems like a well-coordinated agenda is being exposed.