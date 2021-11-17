Reuters Ratio'd Into Oblivion After Fact Check Fail Defending Bill Gates

After Bill Gates told a UK think tank earlier this month that the Covid-19 vaccine 'helps you with your health, but only slightly reduces transmission," a flood of people pointed out that the billionaire vaccine proponent had essentially said the quiet part out loud - admitting that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines 'don't work well' and was 'an explicit acknowledgement that the mRNA and rAdV vaccines for COVID are not working well.'

"We didn’t have vaccines that block transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce the transmission. So, we need a new way of doing the vaccines," is the exact quote.

Bill Gates just admitted that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines don’t work well. pic.twitter.com/6GQ3DQk8aN — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 9, 2021

For those who have not seen it, this is an explicit acknowledgment that the mRNA and rAdV vaccines for COVID are not working well. Bill G is a bit behind the data, as the effectivness of the jabs for preventing disease is also dropping, and not as good as natural immunity. pic.twitter.com/9umnQGg4xt — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) November 14, 2021

Jumping to Gates' defense (as mainstream outlets tend to do) is Reuters, with perhaps the weakest 'fact check' in the history of fact checks that earned them a serious 'ratio' on Twitter (the proportion of comments vs. 'likes'):

First, Reuters re-frames the argument - saying "Gates 'did not say COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective'."

This is highly disingenuous, as the above tweets cited by the news outlet founded by a Pfizer board member frame Gates' comments as the vaccines "don't work well" - not that they're "ineffective."

Second, Reuters suggests that Gates was taken out of context (one can see the full interview here).

It is true that current COVID-19 vaccines do not halt transmission of the virus (here). However, they are highly effective at preventing severe disease. ... Missing context. Bill Gates’ words have been taken out of context. He did not say COVID-19 vaccines are not working very well; rather, he said preparation for the next pandemic will likely include research on vaccines that stop virus transmission, something they do not do now.

Holy mental gymnastics, Batman! Again, not the argument here.

Understandably, Reuters was savaged in Twitter replies to their 'fact check':

Alternative Headline: Bill Gates Accidentally Said the Quiet Part Out-loud, So Now We Have To Do One Of Our “Fact-Check” Clean Up Stories Telling You Not To Believe What You Heard, and Not To Use Your Own Reasoning Skills — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 17, 2021

If you notice, every single MSM "fact-check" is in the service not so much of objective truth, but of entrenched power. — Nuanced Rudy Havenstein. (@RudyHavenstein) November 16, 2021

Once again, the Founder and former CEO of Reuters, sits on an advisory board of Pfizer pic.twitter.com/MjYYT9UEYi — Anon M. (@Anon_Moose1) November 17, 2021

Lol, do not believe what you've seen and heard, just believe us the mighty fact checkers. pic.twitter.com/RUnwrKTj88 — #gettingscammed 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@BornBredAFC) November 17, 2021

Because that's what fact checking is:

checking the facts to make sure they conform to the narrative you wish to tell.



If the facts don't check out, modify the facts. Check again. Rinse & repeat until propaganda is cooked. Serve immediately with a side of bans + badFaith sauce. — C·S 🌸 (@CyberSystemics) November 17, 2021

Once again, the 'fact checkers' show their true colors.