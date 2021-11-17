print-icon

Reuters Ratio'd Into Oblivion After Fact Check Fail Defending Bill Gates

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 - 04:40 PM

After Bill Gates told a UK think tank earlier this month that the Covid-19 vaccine 'helps you with your health, but only slightly reduces transmission," a flood of people pointed out that the billionaire vaccine proponent had essentially said the quiet part out loud - admitting that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines 'don't work well' and was 'an explicit acknowledgement that the mRNA and rAdV vaccines for COVID are not working well.'

"We didn’t have vaccines that block transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce the transmission. So, we need a new way of doing the vaccines," is the exact quote.

Jumping to Gates' defense (as mainstream outlets tend to do) is Reuters, with perhaps the weakest 'fact check' in the history of fact checks that earned them a serious 'ratio' on Twitter (the proportion of comments vs. 'likes'):

First, Reuters re-frames the argument - saying "Gates 'did not say COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective'."

This is highly disingenuous, as the above tweets cited by the news outlet founded by a Pfizer board member frame Gates' comments as the vaccines "don't work well" - not that they're "ineffective."

Second, Reuters suggests that Gates was taken out of context (one can see the full interview here).

It is true that current COVID-19 vaccines do not halt transmission of the virus (here). However, they are highly effective at preventing severe disease.

...

Missing context. Bill Gates’ words have been taken out of context. He did not say COVID-19 vaccines are not working very well; rather, he said preparation for the next pandemic will likely include research on vaccines that stop virus transmission, something they do not do now.

Holy mental gymnastics, Batman! Again, not the argument here.

Understandably, Reuters was savaged in Twitter replies to their 'fact check':

Once again, the 'fact checkers' show their true colors.

