Rutgers Uni Student Banned From Taking Online Virtual Classes Because He's Unvaccinated

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A student at Rutgers University was banned from taking online virtual classes because he’s unvaccinated, despite the fact that he was willing to stay off campus completely.

Yes, really.

After transferring to the university last year, psychology major Logan Hollar signed up for all online virtual classes for this school year.

Hollar explained why he chose not to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m not in an at-risk age group. I’m healthy and I work out. I don’t find COVID to be scary,” said the 22-year-old. “If someone wants to be vaccinated, that’s fine with me, but I don’t think they should be pushed.”

However, when he went to pay for his online course late last month, Hollar discovered that he had been locked out of his Rutgers email and related accounts.

We are becoming Gattaca. pic.twitter.com/XauGzuX5bS — Brett R. Smith (@BrettRSmith76) September 7, 2021

When the student asked campus authorities why he had been frozen out, he was told the vaccine was mandatory even for those taking virtual classes.

Apparently, COVID-19 is so potent that it can be transmitted over wi-fi.

Despite the university claiming it offered vaccine waivers and exemptions, Hollar’s attempts to secure one were unsuccessful.

Rutgers spokeswoman Dory Devlin emphasized that students need to comply with the vaccine mandate to take courses, commenting, “We continue to work with students who have not yet uploaded their documentation so they can gain access to university systems and classes.”

Hollar now says that he will probably have to transfer to a different university, having already missed several classes.

“I find it concerning for the vaccine to be pushed by the university rather than my doctor,” he said. “I’ll probably have to transfer to a different university.” “I don’t care if I have access to campus. I don’t need to be there. They could ban me. I just want to be left alone,” added Hollar.

As we highlighted back in January, several US universities threatened to cut off students’ Internet access unless they followed strict COVID lockdown rules.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.