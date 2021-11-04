San Francisco To Force 5-Year-Olds To Show Vaccine Passport To Enter Restaurants

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

San Francisco will force children as young as 5-years-old to show a vaccine passport to enter a restaurant and other indoor venues, officials have announced.

After imposing similar mandates for children over 12 back in August, authorities are set to make the same demands of even younger children after the the CDC granted emergency approval to kids aged 5-11 to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

This will likely cause further controversy and opposition given that a significant number of parents have asserted that they won’t let their child take the vaccine.

One poll found that a third of parents would “definitely not” allow their child to take the jab, with only 27 per cent of parents indicating they would let their kid get vaccinated “right away.”

Children account for less than 0.1 per cent of all COVID deaths in America, with many warning that the risks posed by the vaccine could outweigh the risk of them getting the virus.

San Francisco Health Officer Susan Philip says parents will have about two months to get their child vaccinated before they start being turned away by establishments for the inability to show a vaccine passport.

“We definitely want to wait and make sure children have an opportunity to get vaccinated, so that will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available to kids, so there will be a limited time in which there will not be those requirements in our plan,” she said. “But at some point, five to 11 year olds will also have to show proof of vaccination to access some of those same settings.”

Under San Francisco’s current rules, no one over the age of 12 is allowed to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, or theatres without having taken the shot.

There is no option to provide proof of a negative COVID test, despite the fact that the fully vaccinated can still get infected and transmit the virus.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.