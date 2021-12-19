Senator Elizabeth Warren Tests Positive For COVID-19

Everyone's favorite soke-the-rich socialist-ic senator has joined the list of breakthrough cases from the miracle COVD vaccines.

The 72-year-old - who is vaccinated and boosted (#SoBrave) just tested positive for COVID-19:

"I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted," the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted.

Furthermore she added that:

"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives."

Is this still a pandemic of the unvaccinated?