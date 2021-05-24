Senator Tom Cotton: Fauci Is "Playing Word Games; Trying To Cover Tracks"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Tom Cotton accused Anthony Fauci of ‘playing word games’ regarding his involvement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and attempting to cover his tracks where the origins of COVID are concerned.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Cotton said that Fauci could be involved in a “genuine scandal”.

“It is imperative that the NIH come clean and tell us exactly what happened,” Cotton said, adding “Well, I think that a lot of these so-called experts and scientific bureaucrats are trying to cover their tracks.”

Speaking of the ‘gain of function’ research at the Wuhan lab, which was in part funded by the NIH, Cotton said “This could be public health bureaucrats violating explicit direction from the Obama White House to continue research that is highly, highly dangerous and particularly susceptible to escape from a laboratory. Especially a laboratory in China.”

On the notion of the virus having escaped from the lab, Cotton noted that “Dr. Fauci has been to Congress, and he said this absolutely did not happen. But Dr. Fauci is playing word games.”

“The money that the NIH gave went to an American organization, which turned around and gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to these Wuhan labs to investigate coronaviruses and, yes, to find ways to make them more contagious and more dangerous,” Cotton explained.

Cotton has been outlining the evidence pointing to a lab leak for more than a year, and has been calling for a deeper investigation since the pandemic took hold.

Cotton has repeatedly been called a conspiracy theorist and worse, while the likes of Fauci have been venerated, even though he has now admitted there is evidence for the lab leak and called for the same thing.

Q: "Are you still confident the [COVID-19] virus developed naturally?”



Dr. Fauci: “No, I'm not convinced.”pic.twitter.com/WKciGUrJ9h — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 23, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.