Shanghai Reports Record COVID Deaths As Lockdown Drags On

As the COVID pandemic in Shanghai drags on, the city reported its highest number of daily COVID deaths yet (at least, the largest number according to their official data) as China continues to abide by its "zero COVID" policy, even after easing restrictions on some residential areas ever-so-slightly late last week.

The city recorded 39 fatalities for Saturday, bringing its total number of virus-related deaths to 87 since late February, according to a report on Sunday by the Shanghai Health Commission. The average age of the people who died was 78.7 and all had underlying diseases, according to the report.

In terms of the number of cases, the city counted 21,058 new COVID cases, the vast majority of which were mild or asymptomatic, the commission said. The previous day, the city reported 23,370 new local cases and 12 deaths.

Rapid economic data gathered from Goldman has continued to reflect the impact of the lockdown, including data on subway ridership, which has remained at almost zero for nearly a month.

China's financial center is entering its fourth week of strict lockdown, while people living in the eastern part of the city have been locked down in their homes for even longer. Frustration among residents has been building due to a lack of access to food or medical care, poor quality government rations and the location of quarantine centers.

Shanghai's municipal government said it would adopt a nine-point plan starting Friday to achieve its goal of "no community spread", a milestone that’s eluded the city despite weeks of lockdown. The announcement damped hopes that the restrictions would gradually ease in the coming weeks.

Authorities vowed to strictly implement rules, including making sure people don’t leave their homes in restricted areas.

The lockdown measures have incited Shanghai's beleaguered population to increasing resist the government's strictures, including a video documentary published last week, which flooded social media, ahowing the impact of nearly a month of lockdown, the longest anywhere in China since the initial lockdown in Wuhan ended in the late spring of 2020.