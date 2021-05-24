Social Media Censorship Slammed After Fauci Admits Possibility Of Wuhan Lab Leak

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Questions over the ethics of social media censorship policies that previously characterized the Wuhan lab leak theory as “misinformation” are being asked following a new report bolstering the explanation and Dr. Fauci admitting it’s a possibility.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, a US intelligence report reveals that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became so sick in November 2019 that they required hospital treatment.

Two months later and China was still telling the WHO that there was zero human to human transmission of the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was also asked by Katie Sanders of Politifact if he thought COVID-19 had developed naturally. Fauci responded by suggesting other causes are a possibility.

“I am not convinced about that, I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened,” said Fauci.

“Certainly, the people who investigated it say it likely was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals, but it could have been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that’s the reason why I said I’m perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus,” he added.

As we highlighted last week, both current and former CDC Directors also remain open to the possibility that the virus was leaked from the Wuhan lab and scientific groups have also asserted that the lab leak is the most likely source.

Last week, Politifact was also forced to pull a ‘fact check’ that claimed it had “debunked” the lab leak origin theory of COVID-19.

At this point it has become untenable for anyone to keep claiming that the lab leak theory is a wild conspiracy theory given the plethora of valid evidence suggesting it could indeed be true.

Numerous commentators are now making the point that for months after the pandemic outbreak, information pertaining to the lab leak origin theory was ruthlessly censored by the major social media networks.

President Donald Trump was repeatedly accused of spreading fake news by highlighting the lab leak theory.

“Perhaps it’s a bad idea to appoint tech officials the arbiters of what constitutes a “conspiracy theory” or “disinformation,” and demand that they execute social media purges on that basis,” remarked Michael Tracey.

“A year ago, lab leak theory was dismissed as “misinformation” by Facebook’s ‘independent’ fact-checkers and posts mentioning it were removed. Now, even Dr Fauci is saying it should be investigated. Good example of why Big Tech companies should not try to censor “misinformation,” said Toby Young.

“So now that MAINSTREAM outlets are admitting the likelihood of CoVid originating in a lab (after mocking Trump mercilessly over his claims for a year) let me ask you…If this info were available oh, say, last year… think it may have had an impact on the election?” asked Steven Crowder.

Don’t expect any apologies from social media networks. For them to admit they got it wrong would bolster assertions that they shouldn’t be the final arbiters of truth, a premise they will never accept.

