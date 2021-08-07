Swedish Professor Says 5 Shots Of COVID Vaccine May Be Necessary

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

While many people have bragged about being “fully vaccinated” after taking two COVID-19 jabs, a Swedish professor says that as many as five shots may be needed to combat falling immunity.

“We don’t know how long the vaccine protects against serious illness and death,” said Karolinska Institute Professor Matti Sällberg. “This means that you pick the safe before the unsafe.”

Numerous European countries are planning a 3rd round of COVID “booster shots” in September, and the FDA also indicated that vaccinated individuals will be given another shot in the fall.

However, Sällberg suggests this probably won’t be enough and that “recurring shots” will be necessary.

“After receiving the second dose, the immune response slowly subsides. Within a year, many may have lost their protection. We do not know yet, but if you get a third dose, it will be activated again,” he said. “Biology says that a fading immune response is not unlikely. Then it’s time for a third, fourth, maybe fifth dose”.

One wonders whether Sällberg holds a conflict of interest given that he is also chairman of the board at vaccine company SVF.

Meanwhile, in Israel, a doctor warned that “the effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out” and that “85-90% of the hospitalizations are in fully vaccinated people.”

"95% of the severe patients are vaccinated".

"85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people."

"We are opening more and more COVID wards."

"The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out"



(Dr. Kobi Haviv, earlier today on Chanel 13 @newsisrael13 ) pic.twitter.com/SpLZewiRpQ — Ran Israeli (@RanIsraeli) August 5, 2021

Dr. Kobi Haviv also chillingly pointed out that 95% of the patients in hospital with the most severe symptoms are vaccinated.

The meme below is already coming true, and with vaccine passports seemingly on the way, people will have to keep taking recurring vaccinations simply to maintain access to basic lifestyle activities.

Whether vaccine side-effects or the hassle of continually having to return for more jabs will put some people off remains to be seen.

