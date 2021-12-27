A Third Of Brits Think The Pandemic Will Never End, New Poll Finds

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A new poll finds that a third of Brits think the pandemic, and all the restrictions that come with it, will NEVER end.

Yes, really.

Approaching two years into the pandemic, the YouGov poll finds that, “A third (33%) of Britons think the Covid-19 pandemic will never be effectively over in the UK, while just 4% of Britons think the pandemic is already effectively over.”

A further 41 per cent think that it will be at least another year before the pandemic is over, while 21 per cent think it will be more than two years.

Since the rise of the Omicron variant, just 12 per cent of Brits think that their life has returned to normal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still being lobbied to place further restrictions on people living in England despite numerous studies proving the Omicron variant to be milder than previous strains.

As we previously highlighted, official figures out of England show that 65% of people described as ‘COVID patients’ only tested positive for COVID after being admitted to hospital for something else.

Journalist Allison Pearson, citing NHS sources, also revealed how only 5 per cent of hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients in England and that “overall hospital occupancy currently stands at 89 per cent,” which is a decent figure for the NHS in winter.

