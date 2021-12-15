Twitter To Punish Users Who Correctly Claim That Vaccinated Individuals Can Still Spread COVID-19

Twitter, which dubs itself the arbiter of medical misinformation through its constellation of conflicted 'fact-checkers,' will start imposing penalties on users who claim that vaccinated people can spread Covid-19...

...a claim made by none other than the US CDC Director, the NIH, Facui, and countless other officials.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky says that the vaccine *cannot* prevent transmission. So why are all these Pro-Vaxxers saying that it can? pic.twitter.com/8aaDTh8N3T — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) October 2, 2021

In other words, Twitter will penalize people for spreading common medical knowledge about Covid-19.

Guess that means Twitter is banning the CDC, NIH, Fauci, Wallensky & Gates. — Kip Herriage (@KHerriage) December 15, 2021

"When tweets include misleading information about Covid-19, we may place a label on those tweets that includes corrective information about that claim," reads a quietly updated section of its rules governing Covid-19 misinformation reported by Mediaite.

"We may apply labels to tweets that contain, for example… false or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the virus (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people."

The change was made on Dec. 2, according to Wayback Machine archives retrieved by Reclaim the Net. The policy contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which notes the “risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus.” ... Penalties range from a 12-hour account lock after the second strike, and a permanent suspension — or ban — on the fifth strike. -Mediaite

Sorry Rochelle, Twitter's health experts are coming for ya...