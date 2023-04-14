UK Study Finds "No Evidence" Face Masks Protect Vulnerable Against COVID

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A report published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that “no evidence could be presented” to prove medical-grade face masks protected vulnerable people from COVID.

The study investigated whether so-called high quality masks such as N95, KN95 and FFP2 coverings helped protect vulnerable people in the community from catching the virus.

“The review did not identify any studies for inclusion, and so could provide no evidence to answer the research question,” the authors concluded. “No studies matching the inclusion criteria were found, so no evidence could be presented.”

Well, there goes the narrative.

Prof Carl Heneghan, professor of evidence-based medicine at the University of Oxford, noted that it was a “significant failing” that there were virtually no high quality trials showing that face masks were effective at preventing infection.

“I do not understand why there’s been a lack of will to do high-quality trials in this area,” he told the Telegraph. “We have completely failed to address this issue and I actually consider that to be an issue that the [Covid] inquiry needs to look at.”

Thanks for admitting this 3 years later after all the demeaning crap you put everybody through. pic.twitter.com/I9WGPkeHzw — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 12, 2023

“If there’s another pandemic around the corner, we still haven’t addressed any of these issues. We’ve not learned anything,” Prof Heneghan added.

Despite there never being any conclusive evidence either way that masks work, their supposed effectiveness was entrenched from the early days of the pandemic (after health authorities initially told people not to wear them as they could exacerbate the situation).

Those who questioned the effectiveness of face masks were vilified by COVID cultists and banned by social media networks, while people who refused to wear them in public were humiliated and sometimes physically attacked.

The UK government later acknowledged that masks were more of a symbolic tool to remind everyone they were in a pandemic to keep fear levels high and guarantee greater obedience to lockdown rules.

A massive international research collaboration earlier this year that analyzed several dozen rigorous studies focusing on “physical interventions” against COVID-19 and influenza found that face masks provide little to no protection against infection or illness rates.

In a revealing study published by Frontiers in Psychology, it was found that people who consider themselves less attractive were more likely to continue wearing face masks.

That explains a hell of a lot.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behind the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.