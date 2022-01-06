As UK Takes Foot Off Throat, European Authoritarians Escalate Attacks On Unvaxx'd

COVID cases have continued to climb across Europe, and while UK PM Boris Johnson has stood his ground, saying he won't revive economy-crushing lockdowns, in Italy, PM Mario Draghi is moving ahead with his plans to make vaccines mandatory for all Italian citizens over the age of 50.

Sources inside Italy's "control room" virus task force have apparently confirmed the PM's plan, according to ANSA, the Italian-language newswire.

The recommendations are expected to be approved by a cabinet meeting later Wednesday.

Draghi's crackdown on the elderly is on par with French President Emmanuel Macron, who said during an interview that he really wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated.

"I am not about pissing off the French people," Macron told the readers of Le Parisien on Tuesday. "But as for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy."

Circling back to the situation in Italy, PM Draghi said the so-called 'Super Green Pass' would be used to verify that workers have been vaccinated.

The control room is made up of key ministers representing majority parties and public health officials and led by Premier Mario Draghi.

Over in the UK, Boris Johnson said Wednesday that he didn't see a reason to go into lockdowns, at lest not right away.

As for whether the UK should move toward a lockdown, BoJo noted that lockdowns are not "cost free", in fact they represent a serious tax on the livelihoods of those who are prevented from working because of them.

"This government does not believe we need to shut down our country again"



Boris Johnson rules out another lockdown in England, saying ministers have instead agreed to continue Plan B Covid rules for another three weeks



BoJo added that his government "doesn't believe we need to shut down the country again."

The UK added nearly 200K new cases on Wednesday; prompting NHS workers to insist that there's still justification for a lockdown.

So far, an estimated 3.7M Britons have been infected with COVID as of the end of December, as the UK deals with the highest number of weekly cases recorded yet.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has announced a shake-up of the COVID testing regime in England, in what he said was an effort to “ensure our testing capacity reaches those who need it most”.

How long before Brussels starts berating BoJo for enabling Brits to be the superspreaders across Europe? It appears the latest round of draconian dragnets across the mainland just add to the list of confirmations for why Brexit was worthwhile after all.