Unvaccinated Austrians Face Prison Time, Huge Fines For Non-Compliance

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Austrians who refuse to take a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine before a government imposed deadline face prison sentences and huge compounding fines for non-compliance.

After initially placing the unvaccinated under lockdown, a policy that completely failed, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced that the jab would become compulsory from February 1.

Questions as to what would happen to those who still refused to take it have now been answered in the form of a draft that was leaked to the media.

“Under the bill, anyone who refused to attend a scheduled vaccination appointment would receive an official summons from local authorities. If an individual failed to show up, they would then be summoned one more time within the next four weeks,” reports RT. “Should the second official request be ignored as well, the person would face a fine of €3,600 ($4,061) or four weeks in prison. The fine would increase to €7,200 ($8,000) for those who had already been fined twice for violating the vaccination requirement.”

No one will be “forcibly brought” to a vaccination center to get jabbed against their will, although rest assured, they will be “forcibly” placed behind bars if they continue to refuse.

If it passes, the legislation will stay in place for three years, with the government deciding if having recovered from COVID is a reasonable exemption.

Only pregnant women and children under the age of 12, in addition to those who face “a danger to life or health” by getting the vaccine, will be exempt.

The bill will also make regular booster shots compulsory.

With tens of thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Vienna in recent weeks, expect unrest to grow.

As we previously highlighted, former World Health Organization director Anthony Costello warned that making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory could cause “riots” across Europe.

