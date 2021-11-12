Loudon County Pharmacy Accidentally Vaxxed 112 Kids With Adult COVID Dose

More than 100 children in Loudoun County, Virginia, were given the wrong COVID-19 vaccine dosage. Parents of the children are furious about potential health complications.

Ted Pharmacy incorrectly administered Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to 112 children between Nov. 3-4. The children, aged 5-11, were given doses meant for people over 12.

"On Nov. 5, state and federal authorities ordered the pharmacy to discontinue administering the vaccine, and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) subsequently collected all COVID-19 vaccines at the pharmacy. "Officials instructed the pharmacy to notify parents about next steps, including the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding whether patients should restart the vaccine series or receive a correct second dose. VDH is also working to contact parents and ensure they understand the guidance on next steps," VDH told Fox News in a statement.

A letter from VDH's director, David Goodfriend, published by local news Fox 23, said that the health agency was aware of the incident and shared information with Pfizer and the CDC.

"If you are the parent/guardian of a child ages 5-11 years old who received a dose of COVID-19 at Ted Pharmacy on Nov. 3 or Nov. 4, 2021, please review the following information," Goodfriend wrote in a letter to parents who had their kids accidentally vaxxed with adult strength vaccines.

He added Ted Pharmacy had been removed from both state and federal COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Parents of the children are outraged by the vaccine mishap. Dasha Hermosilla told News4 that a pharmacist at Ted's vaccinated her 7yo daughter with a diluted dose of the vaccine for adults.

The pharmacist told her it was "okay" though a Google search confirmed Hermosilla's worst nightmare: her daughter might be indanger.

"I had this pit in my stomach that, like, what did they just do to my daughter?" she said.

Vaxxing children comes after the CDC unanimously recommended a special regimen of Pfizer-BionTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years old on Nov. 2. The Biden administration has pushed to vaccinate nearly 28 million school children in the coming months.

Health officials have asked parents to monitor their children for side effects of the vaccine.

Such a mishap will only worsen anxiety among parents about the Biden Administration's increasingly draconian vaccination mandates.