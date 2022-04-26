VP Harris Has COVID, White House Claims "Not Close Contact" Of Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19.

She becomes the latest in a string of high-profile political figures to test positive and the highest-ranking Biden administration official to report being infected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Maine Senator Susan Collins, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre, were among those infected. Former President Barack Obama and a number of other congressional Democrats also said last month they caught the virus.

The Vice President Harris reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests, according to her office.

"She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence."

But the most notable comment from a Harris spokesperson was that "she has not been a close contact" to President Biden or the First Lady.

"She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative," the statement added.

Double-masked and triple-vaxx'd?

We are sure she is "blessed" that she is not feeling symptoms because of her vaccine... or some such virtuous tripe...

Yesterday I received my second COVID-19 booster shot. We know that getting vaccinated is the best form of protection from this virus and boosters are critical in providing an additional level of protection. If you haven’t received your first booster—do it today. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 2, 2022

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff said he tested positive on March 15, prompting the vice president to cancel several public appearances at the time.