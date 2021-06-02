"That Was A Lie": Tucker Carlson Levels Fauci After FOIA Emails Connect The Dots

Fox News' Tucker Carlson ripped "the utter fraudulence of Tony Fauci" Wednesday night, after BuzzFeed and the Washington Post obtained thousands of pages of emails through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, revealing that the nation's top virologist was telling the public one thing, while furiously working on damage control and narrative-shaping as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded.

According to Carlson, Americans assumed "that the man in charge of protecting the US from COVID must be rational and impressive," adding "We also assumed he must be honest. But we were wrong.

"It soon became clear that Tony Fauci was just another sleazy federal bureaucrat - deeply political and often dishonest. More shocking than that we then learned that Fauci himself was implicated in the very pandemic he'd been charged with fighting."

"Fauci supported the grotesque and dangerous experiments that appeared to have made COVID possible." -Tucker Carlson

Fauci's emails collectively show that "from the beginning, Tony Fauci was worried that the public might conclude COVID had originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

"Why would he be concerned that Americans would conclude that?" Tucker asked. "Possibly because Tony Fauci knew that he had funded gain-of-function experiments at that very same laboratory."

"The emails prove that Fauci lied about this under oath," said Tucker, who highlighted an email from scientist Christian G. Anderson to Fauci, saying that he and his fellow scientists felt the virus looked 'potentially' engineered, and that members of his team "all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory."

Fauci then sent an urgent email to his deputy - Hugh Auchincloss - with the subject "IMPORTANT," and which read "Hugh, it is essential that we speak this AM. Keep your cell phone on ... You will have tasks today that must be done."

BREAKING: Early Fauci emails from Feb 2020 about gain of function experiments ‘abroad’ #FauciLeaks pic.twitter.com/MwZ0DWaEOf — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2021

Attached to that email was a document titled "Baric, Shi et al - Nature medicine - SARS Gain of function.pdf" referring to Dr. Ralph Baric, a US-based virologist who collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology under Dr. Shi Zhengly ("Bat lady") known for manipulating bat coronaviruses to better-infect humans.

Tucker then shows a clip of Fauci denying that Baric had conducted gain-of-function research, under oath.

"In retrospect, that looks a lot like perjury," said Carlson, adding that early last year a lot of people at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) were worried that COVID-19 had not occurred naturally, and were concerned that it had been manipulated in a lab in China - facts they were 'determined' to hide from the Public.

Tucker then notes that a group of top-level virologists were told to keep the contents of a teleconference discussion "in total confidence" and not to share information until next steps are agreed upon.

Screenshot "Tucker Carlson Tonight"

Carlson then mentioned Zero Hedge, after UK virologist Jeremy Farrar passed along an article in which we suggested COVID-19 was man-made.

"We now know that's a more plausible explanation than the one we believed at first, and were told by the media - which is that corona came from a pangolin. And yet for the crime of saying that out loud, a more plausible explanation, Zero Hedge was banned from social media platforms. Until recently you were not allowed to suggest that COVID might be man-made. Why couldn't you suggest that? The fact-checkers wouldn't allow it. Why wouldn't they? Because Tony Fauci assured the tech monopolies that the coronavirus could not have been man-made. And so the tech monopolies shut down the topic." -Tucker Carlson

Carlson then showed an April 17 press conference in which Fauci told the American public that COVID-19 was "totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.

"At that point, what Tony Fauci just asserted as known, could not conclusively have been known. That was a lie."

Watch: