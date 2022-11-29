Watch: Fauci Again Defends Chinese Lockdowns

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Anthony Fauci once again defended brutal Chinese lockdowns, admitting that the Communist government is forcefully locking people inside buildings but adding that if it means people get vaccinated then he is “okay” with it.

“China’s official news agency today published an op-ed asserting that the country’s strict COVID measure are scientific and effective. Are they?” host CNN host Jake Tapper asked.

“Well when you want to shut down in order to interrupt immediately a process that’s going on like the spread of infection, there should be a purpose to it like you want to make sure you get enough ventilators or enough PPE or you want to get your population vaccinated,” Fauci responded.

“The comment that I made about their severe actions that they’ve taken is that you have to have an endgame,” Fauci continued, adding “What’s the purpose? If the purpose is let’s get all the people vaccinated, particularly the elderly, then OK. For a temporary period of time to do that, but they have very, very strict type of a lockdown.”

Tapper further stated “obviously I’m not here to defend the Chinese government, but they say they’re doing it just to stop the spread, right?”

Biden Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci on China’s draconian lockdowns: “If the purpose is ‘let’s get all the people vaccinated, particularly the elderly,’ then okay” pic.twitter.com/MMIXJJDpu0 — Brad Porcellato (@BradPorcellato) November 29, 2022

Fauci made the comments despite the fact that China has exploded into chaos with protests over the government locking people inside a building in the northwestern Xinjiang region that caught fire, killing up to forty people.

Fauci has continuously expressed support for lockdowns, particularly in China.

Flashback!



In April 2022, Dr. Fauci praises China's lockdowns: "Better than anyone else" pic.twitter.com/yOSoyeyIVG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 28, 2022

During the same interview, Fauci claimed that he’s “almost certain” his NIH didn’t fund the gain of function research in Wuhan that led to the lab leak of the particular virus that caused the pandemic:

@R_H_Ebright How many lies were told in this less than two minute segment? — Drew Hawk (@WeGotOneBich) November 28, 2022

That is quite some spin.

As we highlighted yesterday, Fauci blamed President Trump Sunday for China’s continued obfuscation of the origins of COVID, and refused to call China’s actions a “cover up”.

Fauci defends China for covering up COVID origins, blames Trump for it pic.twitter.com/U08yPQxxL5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2022

Anthony Fauci is asked if he agrees with using the words "cover-up" and "intentional distortion" to describe China's role in COVID.



FAUCI: "I don't know what that means, no." pic.twitter.com/NbJnIG1AuC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has refused to denounce China’s crackdown on protesters, or the Communist state’s Zero COVID lockdown policy:

Could they issue a weaker statement please 🙏 — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) November 28, 2022

Pitiful. At a potentially historic inflection point, Dems shill for the CCP.



Pure weakness from the Biden administration.



It’s almost as if Biden wishes he was driving a tank in Tiananmen Square…. https://t.co/rTx5kkABg4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2022

Remember, no Western leaders said a thing about the CCP's covid zero lockdowns



The same way they are silent about the protests today



They're all on the same team — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2022

A reporter asks John Kirby if a statement issued earlier in the day included explicit calls for China to stop detaining and harming protesters and journalists:



"We continue to stand up and support the right of peaceful protests." pic.twitter.com/B93kDKy2Ak — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 28, 2022

A reporter asks John Kirby if Biden supports the efforts of protesters in China to regain personal freedoms in light of lockdowns:



"The White House supports the right of peaceful protest." pic.twitter.com/68dTtVnAHK — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 28, 2022

John Kirby on the protests in China: "The President's not going to speak for protesters around the world. They're speaking for themselves." pic.twitter.com/6Vp7gEGE9h — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 28, 2022

Peter Doocy: "Why the White House's line that 'Everybody has the right to peacefully protest' and not 'The US thinks it's bad to lock people up in their houses to stop COVID'?"



John Kirby: "We've made it clear that a lockdown is not a policy that we're going to support here." pic.twitter.com/iaIeHT3tvF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 28, 2022

