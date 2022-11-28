Watch: Fauci Blames Trump For China's COVID Cover Up

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The overlord of science Anthony Fauci blamed President Trump Sunday for China’s continued obfuscation of the origins of COVID, claiming that it was Trump’s “anti-China approach” that encouraged the Communist state to be non-cooperative.

Now that he has retired, Anthony Fauci is devoting even more time to his favourite hobby, appearing on the news, shilling for China, and telling people to get booster shots.

In his latest appearance on CBS’ Face The Nation, Fauci declared “What happens is that if you look at the anti-China approach, that clearly the Trump administration had right from the very beginning, and the accusatory nature, the Chinese are going to flinch back and say, Oh, I’m sorry, we’re not going to talk to you about it, which is not correct. They should be.”

“I think that horse is out of the barn, and they’re very suspicious of anybody trying to accuse them,” Fauci continued, adding “We need to have an open dialogue with their scientists and our scientists, keep the politics out of it. And let the scientists- because these are scientists that we’ve known for decades, and we’ve collaborated with them.”

Watch:

Fauci defends China for covering up COVID origins, blames Trump for it pic.twitter.com/U08yPQxxL5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2022

He also blamed Republicans for politicising COVID and claimed he has “never been” political:

Anthony Fauci says it was Republicans who "clearly politicized" COVID.



Fauci then claims he personally is "not political at all" and has "never been." pic.twitter.com/Hbg9mnLKk8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2022

Fauci also claimed that China often “acts secretive” even “when there’s nothing at all to hide,” citing the SARS-CoV-1 outbreak in the early 2000s as one example.

That would be the outbreak that China tried to underplay and cover up then.

CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Fauci if he “agrees with that word cover-up?” to which he responded “I don’t know what that means.”

“I’m not sure what they’re talking about. I mean, if cover-up is not allowing people to come in and look at all the data, that’s not a cover, that’s not being transparent,” he further stated.

Anthony Fauci is asked if he agrees with using the words "cover-up" and "intentional distortion" to describe China's role in COVID.



FAUCI: "I don't know what that means, no." pic.twitter.com/NbJnIG1AuC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2022

In a separate interview on NBC, Fauci repeated the claim that China always acts secretive and weird… nothing new to see here.

“Even when there’s nothing to hide they act in a suspicious, non-transparent way just probably because they don’t want to make it look like there’s a blame,” Fauci proclaimed.

"Why is the Chinese government acting so peculiar and weird?"



ANTHONY FAUCI: "I don't mean this in a broad, pejorative way, but...even when there's nothing to hide, they act in a suspicious, non-transparent way." pic.twitter.com/1zRRNUCWPf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2022

During both interviews, Fauci shilled for more booster vaccines, claiming that multiple shots every year will be needed, and we are still in a pandemic.

Two months after Biden declared "the pandemic is over" — and two years after Biden repeatedly promised to "shut down" the virus — top Biden medical advisor Anthony Fauci says "we certainly are still in" a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/GiPKIFM32l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2022

And don’t forget to test everyone before dinner…

"The other thing that we don't want to forget about is testing," says Anthony Fauci.



"Test yourself before you congregate with people, particularly when you're having someone over for dinner." pic.twitter.com/Nn9uYucOR5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2022

He also said he “doesn’t know” if schools will shut down again:

“Coming out of the holidays, should parents expect schools to shut down?”



FAUCI: "I don't know, Margaret. I'm not sure.” pic.twitter.com/9e9bNG5FFo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 27, 2022

Finally Fauci, bragged that now the Republicans don’t have control over the Senate, an investigation of him led by Rand Paul is “not going to happen.”

Meanwhile, over at ABC, the latest Biden COVID minion Ashish Jha was asked “what do you do?” in response to the fact that “People aren’t listening” when being told by Fauci and others to get booster shots.

ABC's Martha Raddatz whines about people not listening to Fauci and getting COVID boosters: "Only about 11% have gotten the booster so far, maybe 42 million the flu shot. We've talked about this so many times. People aren't listening, what do you do?" pic.twitter.com/P0LQGOftKz — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) November 27, 2022

As we noted last week, Jha says he really believes that “God gave you two arms” so you can be injected with both the COVID booster and the Flu shot.

NOW - "God gave you two arms" to get your COVID and flu shot, says the White House COVID Response Director.pic.twitter.com/UAzSfdYJkB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 22, 2022

Biden COVID advisor Ashish Jha:



"I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot!" pic.twitter.com/1dC9ChvD5R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 6, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.