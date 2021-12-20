Watch: Fauci Says Don't Have Family Over At Christmas Unless They Are Vaxxed

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Anthony Fauci did his best to play the grinch who stole Christmas once again Sunday by declaring that Americans should refrain from attending any gatherings where they don’t know everyone’s vaccination status.

Presumably Fauci means that if someone in the family isn’t vaccinated then don’t let them in to the gathering, for if you merely know they are not vaccinated what’s the point?

Fauci told ABC ‘s This Week “Don’t do things like go to gatherings with people you do not know what their vaccination status is.”

Fauci also said that it would be even better if people conducted tests at their family gatherings.

“Some people are actually going the extra step and the extra mile of maybe even being tested when you have people coming over to the house,” he declared, adding “We now have much wider availability of point of care tests where you can get a result in about 15 minutes. So you might want to do that.”

Watch:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says those vaccinated and boosted can “feel quite comfortable” in family settings during the holidays.



"Do not do things like go to gatherings where there are people who you do not know what their vaccination status is." https://t.co/gsjsDR0zlF pic.twitter.com/Q099IIvZeR — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 19, 2021

Fauci sounds like the CNN doctor who last week said Americans should take COVID tests on Christmas morning before opening presents, and then wear masks at their own gatherings just like his family does:

CNN regular Dr. William Schaffner: “Please wear your mask” at Christmas with your family “whether you’re vaccinated or not” pic.twitter.com/N9fRY9b8sF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 16, 2021

There was no mention from either of these doctors about asking if the family has natural immunity. Given the fact that the “fully vaccinated” are still contracting and passing on the virus en mass, perhaps that would be more prudent.

