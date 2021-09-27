Watch: Israelis Rise-Up Against Vaxx Passports After Being Told More Shots Needed To Be Considered "Fully Vaccinated"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Protests have finally erupted in Israel as it has slowly dawned on people there that the goalposts for vaccine passports keep being shifted by the government.

It is now expected to be announced that at least FOUR vaccinations will be needed to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ and able to engage in society.

Over the weekend marches took place in the streets of Tel Aviv against the so called ‘Green Pass’:

Protest in Tel Aviv, Israel against govt health pass. pic.twitter.com/CYb9uG0gij — 🧢מאק (@beingrealmac) September 26, 2021

Predictably, the media labeled the protesters ‘right wing extremists’ and anti-vaxxers:

אלפי פעילי ימין צועדים כעת בת"א במחאה נגד ממשלת בנט @KastelMoti pic.twitter.com/7s4tBrn3zb — ערוץ 20 (@arutz20) September 23, 2021

As we recently noted, despite over 61 per cent of its population being fully vaccinated and having implemented a vaccine passport system, the Israeli Health Ministry has expressed concern about the fact that a recent downtrend in COVID-19 infections is reversing, potentially surpassing any levels previously seen.

Israeli health minister Nitzan Horowitz was caught on a hot mic admitting that vaccine passports were primarily about coercing skeptical people to get the vaccine and not for medical reasons.

