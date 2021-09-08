Watch: Joe Rogan Says He May Sue CNN For "Making Sh*t Up" About Him "Taking Horse Dewormer"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Podcast king Joe Rogan threatened to sue CNN on a broadcast this week, saying that the network is constantly spreading lies about him taking Ivermectin, after CNN claimed that the medicine is horse de-wormer, when it is not.

“Do I have to sue CNN? They’re making sh*t up,” Rogan said during the episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. But CNN keeps saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that that’s a lie,” Rogan added.

Rogan was prescribed ivermectin to treat COVID symptoms, along with monoclonal antibodies, Z-pak, prednisone, and an IV vitamin drip. Rogan says he got better in three days.

While it hasn’t been officially approved to treat COVID, the medicine is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, and is FDA-approved as an antiparasitic agent.

“What they didn’t highlight is that I got better,” said Rogan. “They’re trying to make it sound like I’m doing such wacky sh*t that’s completely ineffective. CNN was saying that I’m a distributor of misinformation.”

“It’s an American company,” Rogan said of the manufacturer Merck.

“They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings,” he continued, adding “Multiple doctors told me to take it.”

Rogan’s guest Tom Segura noted that he was inundated with messages from leftists wishing he had gotten sicker from the virus.

Rogan responded, noting that the fact he got better so quickly was their “worse case scenario”, adding “They’re weak bitches.”

Watch:

