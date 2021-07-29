Watch: Masking, Vaccines, Lockdowns, Enslavement - Psychic 'Bro' Predicted All Of This Last Year...

While he may not have anything on Mystic Meg, the 'Psychic Bro' in the clip below somehow managed to predict all of this last 18 months shitshow from officialdom

"...you don't need the mask, the mask is about compliance... next they're going to tell you to take the vaccine...and because they know [you] like to do what you're told... they are hoping that everyone just complies..."

And here's where the Canadian 'bro' gets really psychic...

"... next they're going to tell you 'sorry, the vaccine isn't as effective as we told you it was gonna be'... so now you still have to wear your mask..."

The forecasts continue... and time after time, he nails it...

"...what happened? The same amount of people died, everything is the same, and now they're gonna put you back on lockdown and bring it all the way until July (2021) and then they will do the whole thing again... just to be able to bring you off lockdown in September."

Seriously!!!

NOW - Biden administration is not ruling out new lockdowns and school closures in the U.S., the experts at the CDC are in charge.pic.twitter.com/W0foMs88yd — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 29, 2021

And the endgame is clear...

"..if you idiots haven't worked it out, it's a perpetual cycle that you never get out of... and it's way to take your rights, your freedoms, close your business, take your wealth..."

"Why?"

"So you become dependent on government."

"Why?

"If you're independent, the government works for you like it's supposed to. If you depend on the government to give you a paycheck to fed your family every month... now the government rules you..." "So instead of a middle class, we have the government upper class, and the lower class dependents that rely on the government to survive..." "...in other words, we have a slave class... and that's what they're trying to do."

Enjoy 'Pyschic Bro':