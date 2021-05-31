Watch: Rand Paul, Pompeo Warn Wuhan Lab Still Running, Involved With Bioweapons

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Over the weekend Senator Rand Paul and former CIA director and secretary of state Mike Pompeo both warned that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is still up and running, and that evidence points to involvement with the Chinese military in bioweapons research.

Appearing on Fox News, Paul told Jeanine Pirro that he is worried US funding is still being used by the lab to conduct biological warfare experiments.

“I’m very worried that this stuff still goes on and that the U.S. government’s been funding it,” Paul said, adding “We’ve got a lot of evidence pointing to this lab now,” as the origin of the virus outbreak.

Referring to the gain of function research with coronavirus that is known to have taken place in the lab, Paul warned “it’s making it more transmissible to humans and often times making it more deadly in humans.”

“…it’s making it more transmissible to humans and often times making it more deadly in humans.” – Senator @RandPaul with a message every American should hear about what may be happening inside the Wuhan Lab pic.twitter.com/xHPnlS91aO — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 30, 2021

Last week, the Senate passed an amendment introduced by Paul that would permanently ban all funding of such research in China.

“We don’t know whether the pandemic started in a lab in Wuhan or evolved naturally,” said Paul in a statement. It continues, “While many still deny funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, experts believe otherwise. The passage of my amendment ensures that this never happens in the future. No taxpayer money should have ever been used to fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan, and now we permanently have put it to a stop.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s involvement in the funding of the research was further brought under scrutiny this weekend, with alleged comments from 2012 being highlighted by The Australian.

Fauci reportedly stated that experimenting on contagious viruses was worth the risk of a laboratory accident, such as a global pandemic, writing that “the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.”

Meanwhile, Mike Pompeo warned that the Wuhan lab is engaged in military activity alongside civilian research.

“What I can say for sure is this: we know that they were engaged in efforts connected to the People’s Liberation Army inside of that laboratory, so military activity being performed alongside what they claimed was just good old civilian research,” Pompeo said on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“They refuse to tell us what it was, they refuse to describe the nature of either of those, they refused to allow access to the World Health Organization when it tried to get in there, Pompeo urged.”

He continued, “I’ve known since spring of last year, 2020, when I first spoke about this that there is enormous evidence that this escaped from that laboratory in Wuhan.”

“We know there were people who got sick there, scientists who got sick there, we know they were doing the gain of function research — essentially taking viruses and making them more contagious, potentially more lethal, this administration has to get after this,” the former CIA head asserted.

“That virology lab is still up and running. It’s still probably conducting the same kinds of research it was conducting that may have well led to this virus escaping from that laboratory,” Pompeo further emphasised.

“Only the Chinese Communist Party knows the answer, the world deserves the answers and they have to tell us, I hope there will be bipartisan push to demand and hold accountable,” Pompeo urged.

The weekend saw yet more research emerge backing the lab leak theory, as British oncology professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian virologist scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen prepared to present their discovery of ‘unique fingerprints’ in COVID-19 samples that they say could only have arisen from manipulation in a laboratory.

Their study claims that Chinese scientists created COVID-19 in the Wuhan lab, then tried to cover their tracks by reverse-engineering versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats.

The scientists have said that they have struggled to get their work published in the past year, being dismissed as ‘conspiracy theorists’ until US intelligence findings brought the lab leak possibility back into the spotlight recently.

British intelligence also weighed in on the matter this weekend, with sources telling the press that the leak theory is feasible.

Reports from a year ago noted that senior intelligence sources suggested that most of the 17 agencies in the US believed the coronavirus came from a Chinese lab.

Other agencies and Intelligence figures across the globe are seriously considering the possibility of the lab leak, and have also called for the Wuhan lab to be investigated.

