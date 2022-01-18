WHO Crushes Biden COVID Plan, Says "No Evidence At All" That Healthy Kids Needs 'Booster' Jabs

The Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization has just crushed what little credibility the Biden administration's COVID response team had by confirming what most parents' common-sense already told them - that there is no evidence that healthy children need booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said Tuesday that "there is no evidence right now that healthy children or adolescents need boosters. No evidence at all."

"The aim is to protect the most vulnerable, to protect those at highest risk of severe disease and dying. Those are our elderly populations, immuno-compromised people with underlying conditions, but also healthcare workers," she said.

Watch her full statement here:

Swaminathan's comments come roughly two weeks after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved booster shots for adolescents aged 12 to 17 amid the current surge in coronavirus cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Israel has begun offering boosters to children as young as 12, Hungary has also done so, and Germany became the latest country to recommend that all children between ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

Swaminathan said the agency’s advisory group, called Sage, or the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, will meet later this week to consider how countries should think about giving booster shots.

The initial jabs have proven ineffective and dangerous, contrary to the insistence of politicians, big money media, and college administrators.

The case for boosters of more-of-the-same across many schools and college campuses has now become ludicrous.

In fact, very recently, two Ivy League parents Joni McGary and Dr. Alison Pretti have decided up to stand-up to colleges determined to impose the experimental vaccine booster jab on students. Watch:

Science is now on their side (well WHO "science" that is).

However, we are sure Fauci, Walensky, and Biden will be full-court-press tomorrow to continue to pressure parents to get their kids (enter 'whisper mode') patriotically boosted... because of the science (as long as it's not the WHO Chief Scientist's "science".)

We give none other than Rand Paul the last word, since he has been among the most outspoken against Fauci's (and Birx's before him) so-called "science"...

[why is the goverment] pushing booster vaccines on kids for a disease is that is less deadly in children than the season flu."

A good question Senator Paul.