WHO Now Says COVID Vaccines Not Recommended For Healthy Kids & Teens

Yet another leading health institution has unveiled a significant Covid policy reversal this week... this time it's none other than the World Health Organization (WHO) saying something that might have gotten an individual suspended from social media or publicly "canceled" a mere one or two years ago:

WHO now recommends healthy, young people NOT get the Covid Vaccines. pic.twitter.com/77FP0Qvi7v — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 30, 2023

The revision in guidelines was put out this week by the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) - a group of scientists and officials which said they no longer recommend the Covid vaccine for "healthy" children ages 6 months to 17 years.

"The public health impact of vaccinating healthy children and adolescents is comparatively much lower than the established benefits of traditional essential vaccines for children – such as the rotavirus, measles, and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines," SAGE wrote.

The new policy identifies three priority groups — high, medium and low — and puts children and teens in the low category. The definitions assess categories for "risk of severe disease and death". The WHO still recommends that "Children who have compromised immune systems or existing health conditions should still get the vaccine."

SAGE Chair Dr. Hanna Nohyn stated in explaining the updated guidelines, "Updated to reflect that much of the population is either vaccinated or previously infected with COVID-19, or both, the revised roadmap reemphasizes the importance of vaccinating those still at-risk of severe disease, mostly older adults and those with underlying conditions, including with additional boosters."

The United States CDC currently recommends Covid vaccines for children 6 months and up...

It's unclear whether the US Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will follow in adapting its recommendations to this revised WHO policy, but what is clear is that those parents who remained skeptical of putting hastily developed "Authorized for Emergency Use" mRNA vaccines into their children have been clearly vindicated... and this time by no less than the WHO.