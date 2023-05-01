Why Are So Many COVID Authoritarians Suddenly Shifting Their Narratives?

In February of 2019, the White House under Trump established the position of Chief Medical Advisor to the President. The fist person to occupy that position was a physician by the name of Ronnie Jackson and his job was to advise Donald Trump on public health policy. Right before the initial outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jackson left the post and it remained vacant for a year; instead the role was filled for the most part by Anthony Fauci, who did not become the next Chief Medical Advisor officially until Joe Biden entered office.

After numerous conflicts with Trump on policies and mandates, Fauci transitioned seamlessly into the new Democrat controlled White House. Biden and Fauci were like two peas in a pod.

Fauci is a figure with a controversial career in virology and medicine and the key official best known for spreading false claims that created nationwide hysteria over the HIV/AIDS virus. Why Trump brought him in as an adviser and who recommended him is not widely known and opinions vary. What we do know is that the elevation of Fauci as a primary point of contact for covid rules was disastrous for the country as a whole. Specifically, his prominence within the Biden Administration brought America to the brink of medical authoritarianism on a scale that could have erased the Bill of Rights for good.

Of course, Fauci didn't act alone during the march towards total societal lockdowns and perpetual vaccine mandates, he was just one bureaucrat among many that joined forces to spread fear and panic over a virus with an average official Infection Fatality Rate of 0.23%. Covid was a non-threat to the vast majority of the population, and yet it was presented as if there would soon be bodies in the streets if Americans did not comply with every government demand.

As if to acknowledge the ultimate failure of the pandemic narrative, multiple government officials have suddenly (and perhaps begrudgingly) started to back away from their original positions. However, instead of admitting they were wrong and apologizing to the public, they are instead trying to rewrite history and claim that they were actually against many of the measures and restrictions they implemented.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Anthony Fauci made some surprising admissions on “mistakes made” during the pandemic. Fauci tried to distance himself from the lockdowns and school closures as if he had no say or influence in how they were enacted:

“...When people say, ‘Fauci shut down the economy’ — it wasn’t Fauci. The CDC was the organization that made those recommendations. I happened to be perceived as the personification of the recommendations. But show me a school that I shut down and show me a factory that I shut down. Never. I never did. I gave a public-health recommendation that echoed the C.D.C.’s recommendation, and people made a decision based on that. But I never criticized the people who had to make the decisions one way or the other.”

Here is the truth:

#Fauci this morning vs Fauci 2020. He hopes you will ignore the blatant lies & adopt his new narrative because it supports your political bias. If you’re vaccinated, I hope you choose what’s true versus what you want to believe - Humanity depends on it. It’s time to unite! We are… pic.twitter.com/tjjdg6ZUks — Brandon Taylor Moore (@LetsGoBrando45) April 26, 2023

Fauci also noted that:

“From a broad public-health standpoint, at the population level, masks work at the margins — maybe 10 percent. But for an individual who religiously wears a mask, a well-fitted KN95 or N95, it’s not at the margin. It really does work. But I think anything that instigated or intensified the culture wars just made things worse. And I have to be honest with you, David, when it comes to masking, I don’t know.”

Here is the truth – Fauci changed positions multiple times on the masks according to the political theater involved:

Interestingly, Fauci's latest flip-flop has been published in tandem with multiple other officials who have also tried to adjust the optics surrounding their medical tyranny. For example, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers and a member of the AFL–CIO, advocated for the forced shutdowns of US schools for years despite extensive data showing the lockdowns were pointless. In fact, she threatened union strikes if schools were allowed to reopen. Now, she claims she had been trying to reopen schools the whole time...

AFT President Randi Weingarten: "We spent every day from February on trying to get schools open. We knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools." pic.twitter.com/1qNL05VD3u — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 26, 2023

Justin Trudeau, one of the more malicious leaders among western nations when it came to covid authoritarianism, now claims that he never tried to force Canadians to get vaccinated. Keep in mind that Trudeau regularly spread propaganda associating anti-mandate protesters with “racists” and “terrorists,” while also arresting those who refused to submit to his lockdowns:

New: Justin Trudeau claims he never “forced” anyone to get vaccinated.



“There are potential side effects... While not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure all the incentives…were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.”pic.twitter.com/g3fTwTyXt8 — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) April 24, 2023

The reason these staunch defenders of limited freedoms in the face of covid are now acting defensively may be because the truth about the science on Covid is becoming insurmountable. Nearly every narrative that was originally promoted by government officials in the past three years has been debunked. To summarize, here are the realities of the mandates and vaccines:

The masks were never effective in stopping the spread of covid and mask mandates made little to no difference. Children were never at any serious risk from covid. School shutdowns made no difference in stopping the spread, and did more harm than good. Economic lockdowns made no difference, doing more harm than good.

There was never any evidence of hospitals in the US being overwhelmed by covid patients (in fact, hospital admissions fell dramatically in 2020). There is also evidence that the number of deaths associated with covid were inflated by incidental covid infections; covid was blamed for deaths caused by other conditions.

There is no such thing as “Covid Heart” (heart failure caused by covid). The vaccines do not stop transmission of the virus. Vaccinated people still die from the virus. Natural immunity is more effective than the vaccines. The much hyped “pandemic of the unvaccinated” never happened. And yes, there is ample evidence of negative side effects including heart failure associated with the mRNA vaccines.

The narratives and the agenda fell apart in spectacular fashion. Now, the people that rallied around the virus panic and tried to exploit it for their own ends are attempting to fade into the background as if nothing ever happened. Perhaps even more damning data is on the horizon and officials are preemptively positioning to deflect responsibility.