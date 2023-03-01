Woody Harrelson Doubles Down, Slams COVID Mandates: US Is "Not A Free Country"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following a 30 second bit on SNL where he branded big pharma as a ‘cartel’ forcing it’s drugs on people with government consent, actor Woody Harrelson has further spoken out against COVID mandates.

In an interview with the New York Times, Harrelson warned that America is no longer a free country, branding COVID protocols as “rather absurd.”

Woody doubles down. https://t.co/JoWUxI0zxJ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 28, 2023

When asked what was “absurd about the COVID protocols,” Harrelson replied, “The fact that they’re still going on!”

“I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on,” the Zombieland star asserted.

Woody Harrelson: "The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media..."



Media: pic.twitter.com/y26cghklo9 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 28, 2023

“I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense,” Harrelson continued, adding “It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive].”

“It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination,” he continued.

“That’s not a free country,” he further warned, adding

“Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop.”

Cue the normie backlash…

Woody Harrelson accuses the media of being owned by the big pharma drug cartel and the media immediately proves his point. pic.twitter.com/RF4S1JU2FT — Janebond (@Janebon34813396) February 28, 2023

Woody Harrelson accused the media of being in lock step with the Big Pharma Cartel.

The media then goes on to immediately prove him correct.#WoodyHarrelson #SNL pic.twitter.com/5H4JswFsY2 — Jake Dials (@TheJakeDials) February 26, 2023

