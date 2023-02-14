"World's First" Unvaccinated Dating Service Launches In Hawaii

Authored by Allen Stein via The Epoch Times,

Nowadays, online dating seems less a game of hit or miss than medical truth or dare, given the deal-breaker question, “Are you vaccinated?”

Businesswomen Shelby Thomson and Heather Pyle of Maui, Hawaii, found the online dating game a frustrating experience for the un-jabbed at the height of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in 2021.

Faced with discrimination and censorship, many unvaccinated people lost jobs and relationships because they chose to remain unvaccinated. The un-jabbed “didn’t have the option to say they were unvaccinated” to potential online dating partners, Thomson said.

A health worker draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on Jan. 2, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)

“They were only allowed to be vaccinated. And you had to have this badge in your [online] profile.”

Too often, the unvaccinated would hear on dating sites, “Swipe left”—move on.

In May 2021, the two business partners, moms, and best friends launched “Unjected,” a dating app for the unvaccinated, on the Google and Apple stores.

“We started seeing people wanting to find partners,” Thomson said of their unvaccinated friends.

However, soon after the app’s launch, Thomson and Pyle started receiving hate emails, then negative publicity in the media. Apple decided to remove “Unjected” from the app store, claiming it provided medical disinformation.

“We tailored everything and played this chess game until it [met] Apple standards,” Thomson recalled. But it still wasn’t enough. “It took us until July 31 to get banned.”

When Google threatened to follow suit, Thomson and Pyle pulled the plug on both media giants, and Unjected.com went live using the web domain host GoDaddy in August 2021.

“We decided—OK—the big-tech world is not our friend. They don’t want us to exist in this realm. They’ll always go out of their way to ensure we’re censored or taken down.”

Thomson said “Unjected” is more than a dating service for the unvaccinated. It’s also a blood bank database and a fertility bank for the unvaccinated.

The dating service alone boasts 110,000 subscriptions in 85 countries and 3,000 to 5,000 new clientele every month, Thomson said.

Pandemic of Censorship

“Unjected was founded to help us easier connect in a world of medical discrimination and censorship,” according to Unjected’s online introduction. “We all have a lot in common when it comes to being conscious about our choices, and we think that there are great connections to be made when like-minded people gather in the same social space.”

Thomson said 2021 was the fastest-growing year for the new dating site because so many unvaccinated people had lost their jobs in the pandemic.

“The [vaccine] mandates were heavily enforced. Now, we’re seeing the trend differently. People are starting to realize things they didn’t before,” Thomson said.

...

Ironically, “Unjected” clients include conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats, and many others concerned about the safety of mRNA vaccines.

“It’s such a melting pot—also politically speaking, it’s authentic people coming together,” Thomson said. “We have 70-year-old grandmas looking for friends. Many members said they used to be die-hard liberals.”

Like everything else, Thomson said it’s about making choices free of coercion.

...

