Worldwide Vaccine Failure

Authored by Alex Berenson via 'Unreported Truths' Substack,

From Singapore to the Netherlands to Iceland to Vermont. And coming soon to the entire northern half of the United States...

This is not how it was supposed to go.

Deaths hitting new highs in Singapore (85% of the population fully vaccinated - NOT adults, the entire population):

Source: Bloomberg

A new lockdown in the Netherlands (70% fully vaccinated)

And in Iceland (76% fully vaccinated):

As Vermont - the most vaccinated American state (71% fully vaccinated) smashes highs for cases:

Source: Bloomberg

Virus gonna virus.

And it looks more and more like the harder we try to keep it from virusing, the worse the rebound.

* * *

Alex Berenson is a journalist and author

Subscribe to Alex's Substack here.

But don’t worry, the boosters will fix everything!