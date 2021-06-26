'You Were Wrong About A Lot Of Sh*t': Maher Blasts Big Tech, CDC Over Lab-Leak Censorship

Bill Maher slammed Big Tech on Friday's episode of his show, "Real Time with Bill Maher," criticizing Facebook and Google for censoring content discussing the COVID-19 lab-leak theory.

"I find this outrageous. Facebook banned any post for four months about COVID coming from a lab," said Maher, adding "Now, even the Biden administration is looking into it."

“Outrageous.” @BillMaher railed against Facebook and Google for banning and suppressing content about lab leak. “You were wrong, Google and Facebook....The CDC’s been wrong about a lot shit, this is outrageous that I can’t look this information up.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/28dwaQGz9W — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 26, 2021

As the Daily Caller's Andrew Jose notes:

Facebook revised its ban on such posts in late May, stating, “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps.” The ban put into effect Apr. 16, 2020, deemed allegations of lab leak or deliberate development of the COVID-19 as misinformation alongside claims of “vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against,” “it’s safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine,” and, “vaccines are toxic, dangerous, or cause autism.”

Last month, social media giants were similarly slammed over lab-leak theory censorship, after Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that it's a possibility.

Fauci was also asked by Katie Sanders of Politifact if he thought COVID-19 had developed naturally. Fauci responded by suggesting other causes are a possibility.

"I am not convinced about that, I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened," replied the 'good' doctor.

Fauci's comments came after a report by the Wall Street Journal that

that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became so sick in November 2019 that they required hospital treatment. Two months later and China was still telling the WHO that there was zero human to human transmission of the virus.

Politifact, meanwhile, was forced to retract a ‘fact check’ that claimed it had "debunked" the lab leak origin theory of COVID-19.

All of this, because the left hates Donald Trump.