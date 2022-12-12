Bankman-Fried Faces Senate Subpoena After Refusing To Attend Wednesday Hearing

Having been asked so nicely by Maxine Waters (a recipient of his donations), and agreed, to virtually-attend tomorrow's Congressional hearing about the collapse of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has made it clear he will not be attending Wednesday's Senate Banking Committee hearing on the same topic.

Specifically, Bloomberg reports that the former FTX CEO said he is “currently not scheduled” to attend the Senate Banking Committee’s hearing on Dec. 14.

The founder of bankrupt exchange said on a Twitter Space on Monday that he’s “open and willing” to having a conversation with the chair about the hearing if his attendance is deemed important.

Last week saw, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, released the following statement regarding the Committee’s request that Sam Bankman-Fried testify on FTX’s collapse.

“Sam Bankman-Fried’s counsel did not respond by the stated deadline. We believe it’s important that Bankman-Fried show he is willing to provide transparency and accountability to the American people by providing testimony,” said Senators Brown and Toomey. “We will continue to work on having him appear before Congress as detailed in Wednesday’s letter.”

So we suspect subpoenas will be incoming very soon.