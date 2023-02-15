Bankman-Fried's Bail Guarantors Revealed

The previously sealed names of two people who co-signed Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail package have been publicly released.

The guarantors were identified in the unredacted bonds as Andreas Paepcke, a Stanford research scientist...

UNSEALED: Here's one of Sam Bankman-Fried's bond co-signers, which Inner City Press first asked to unseal by letter motion on January 3: It's Andreas Paepcke 1/x pic.twitter.com/cyxw3ChvCw — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) February 15, 2023

...and Larry Kramer, former dean of Stanford law school...

UNSEALED: Here's second of Sam Bankman-Fried's bond co-signers, which Inner City Press first asked to unseal by letter motion on January 3: Larry Kramer, former dean of Stanford Law School, who said "you don't want to be seen with them" 2/x pic.twitter.com/FW9wOzqAdq — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) February 15, 2023

Both Bankman-Fried’s parents teach at Stanford.

Kramer has publicly spoken about the Bankman-Frieds, described by NYTimes as a family friend...

“I had a friend who said, ‘You don’t want to be seen with them,’” said Larry Kramer, a former dean of the law school and a close friend of the Bankman-Fried family. “I don’t see how this doesn’t bankrupt them.”

The identities of the guarantors were released on Wednesday after Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled in favor of an application from various media organizations, including Bloomberg, objecting to the information being kept a secret.

#Breaking: Judge Kaplan has just ordered the unsealing of Sam Bankman-Fried's bond co-signers, which Inner City Press first requested by motion letter date January 3 - now waiting for the docket to be update, the order to be implemented pic.twitter.com/jG71RWEEcO — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) February 15, 2023

Which leaves us with one simple question - how the fuck did these Stanford faculty members get so rich as to guarantee that size of a bail?

Under the terms of the bail package - which prosecutors said was one of the largest pretrial bonds in US history - the guarantors were to be “of considerable means” and one of them couldn’t be a relative.

It turns out, according to Bloomberg reporting, that Kramer and Paepcke had signed on as sureties for separate bonds of only $500,000 and $200,000, respectively.

so much for that $250 million?