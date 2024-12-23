Bitcoin Investors Are Now Up A Record $67,000 On Average...

Authored by Nikolaus Hoffman via BitcoinMagazine.com,

According to Whale Alert, the average profit per BTC is at an all-time high of $67,088, at the time of writing.

“The Potential Profit per Token graph shows the potential profit that holders could make per token if they sold at a specific time,” Whale Alert’s website explains.

Whale Alert has further calculations on this metric that can be found here.

To put this in perspective, this is more than the average American salary in 2024, which is $62,027.

Imagine watching your savings grow and outperform your own yearly salary just for owning one bitcoin.

Every day, you trade hours of your life at work in exchange for money ( fiat for most).

You consistently work harder and harder for that currency that is always depreciating in purchasing power, causing you to work longer hours to make up for it.

But bitcoin flips that dynamic on its head. With bitcoin, you are working (trading your time in exchange for money) and then watching that money grow in value as opposed to losing value.

People can then utilize that extra purchasing power bitcoin affords them to buy a home or car, afford university tuition, work less and/or spend more time with their family, etc. Your options for how you want to spend your time and money open up a lot more as a result of buying and holding bitcoin, and, to me, that is true financial freedom.

This is just another reason why using bitcoin as a savings vehicle is so important. It allows people become financially free and secure their future.

And this is just the beginning. Over time, bitcoin is poised to rise even higher than its current $100,000 price tag, giving investors the opportunity to increase their purchasing power even further and to therefore let them have more time to follow their passions and interests.

And all you have to do is bitcoin consistently, secure it, and HODL. Even if you aren't holding a whole bitcoin, you're still benefitting the dynamic of its improving your purchasing power over time and the more you can add to your stack, the more this will be the case.

Every person on the planet can now create their own bitcoin reserve, watch it grow, and choose how they want to spend the time they’ve freed up for themselves.