Crypto Still Popular Despite Crash

The price of Bitcoin has crashed drastically since around the beginning of April, accelerating its loses from the November 2021 peak. Many other cryptocurrencies - including stablecoins - have also been caught up in the turmoil.

However the crypto crash does not seem to have really unsettled investors in the United States so far, as our Global Consumer Survey special "Finance & Assets" shows.

According to the report, 18 percent of those own investments also have cryptocurrencies. 15 percent of the total of just over 1,000 respondents intend to invest money in coins in the next two years.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, the comparison with the previous survey shows that investors in the US now take cryptocurrencies much more seriously than they did in 2020.

The increase in popularity is likely spurred on by the profits made in the recent past. According to an estimate by Chainalysis, total profits from cryptocurrencies amounted to around $163 billion in 2021.