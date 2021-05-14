print-icon

Dogecoin Co-Creater Calls Elon Musk 'Self-Absorbed Grifter'

by Tyler Durden
Friday, May 14, 2021 - 11:30 AM

After Elon Musk royally pissed off cryptoworld by announcing that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin due to its impact on global warming (just three months after Tesla announced they would take it), Dogecoin co-creator, Jackson Palmer, slammed Musk in a now-deleted Tweet, calling him a 'self-absorbed grifter.'

Musk's announcement caused a brutal selloff in most cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin - which fell precipitously during the Tesla founder's lame appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he called himself the "Dogefather" and pumped the digital coin while also calling it a "hustle."

In January, Dogecoin rose over 800% in 24 hours to a price of $0.07 after Musk began promoting the coin which started out as a joke in 2013. On Friday, it rose 39.4% to $0.54 after Coinbase announced on Thursday that it would support the meme-themed digital currency over the next six to eight weeks, offering an alternative to glitch-plagued Robinhood to trade the token.

After drawing the wrath of the crypto community, Musk pumped Doge on Thursday, tweeting: "Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising" - prompting ridicule over everything from Dogecoin being a 'dead project' - to the fact that Doge uses less electricity to mine because it's 'less secure.'

Will the Dogefather ever recover?

