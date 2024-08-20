Dubai Court Recognizes Crypto As A Valid Salary Payment

By Ezra Reguerra of CoinTelegraph

In a significant update to the United Arab Emirates’ judiciary approach to crypto, the Dubai Court of First Instance recognizes salary payments in crypto as valid under employment contracts.

Irina Heaver, a partner at UAE law firm NeosLegal, explained that the ruling in case number 1739 of 2024 shows a shift from the court’s earlier stance in 2023, where a similar claim was denied because the crypto involved lacked precise valuation.

Heaver believes this shows a “progressive approach” to integrating digital currencies into the country’s legal and economic framework.

Dubai court recognizes inclusion of tokens in salary

Heaver said that the case involved an employee who filed a lawsuit claiming that the employer had not paid their wages, wrongful termination compensation and other benefits.

The worker’s employment contract stipulated a monthly salary in fiat and 5,250 in EcoWatt tokens. The dispute stems from the employer’s inability to pay the tokens portion of the employee’s salary in six months.

In 2023, the court acknowledged the inclusion of the EcoWatts tokens in the contract. Still, it did not enforce the payment in crypto, as the employee failed to provide a clear method for valuing the currency in fiat terms.

“This decision reflected a traditional viewpoint, emphasizing the need for concrete evidence when dealing with unconventional payment forms,” Heaver said.

However, the lawyer said that in 2024, the court “took a step forward,” ruling in favor of the employee and ordering the payment of the crypto salary as per the employment contract without converting it into fiat. Heaver said:

“This decision reflects a broader acceptance of cryptocurrency in employment contracts and highlights the court’s recognition of the evolving nature of financial transactions within the Web3 economy.”

Heaver added that the court’s reliance on the UAE Civil Transactions Law and Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 in both judgments shows the consistent application of legal principles in wage determination.

Far-reaching implications for UAE crypto adoption

According to Heaver, the decision also sets a positive precedent that encourages the further integration of digital currencies in everyday financial transactions. The lawyer believes that this fosters a more inclusive and innovative business environment. Heaver said:

“This ruling affirms that if an employment contract includes such terms, both the company and the employee must honor them. It is reassuring to see the court recognize that wages, whether paid in fiat or cryptocurrency, are the rightful entitlement of the employee for their agreed-upon work.”

Heaver added that it’s a win for employees and a significant step forward in the UAE’s journey toward becoming a digital economy leader.