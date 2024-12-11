Eric Trump: My Father Wants To Make U.S. The World's 'Crypto Capital'

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, discussed President-elect Donald Trump's plans for the crypto industry, emphasizing his father's vision for the U.S. to become the “crypto capital of the world” during an interview with CNBC.

ERIC TRUMP: I've been in crypto for a long time and so is my father, and I think he realizes that every country in the world is embracing it. People are running—look at where we are right now in Abu Dhabi. They're putting billions of dollars into crypto, into digital technologies. If we don't do it as America, we're going to be left behind. He wants to make America the crypto capital of the world. He's been very, very clear with that, and I applaud that.

Listen, right now, if you live in America and want to get a home loan, it takes you 90 days. How the hell does it take 90 days to get a home loan? By then, the house is already sold. Your dream is gone. There’s zero chance you’re getting it. There is nothing on blockchain that can't be done better, faster, and substantially cheaper—not pushing paper. The banking system we have around the world, the modern banking system, is antiquated. It's antiquated, and it's just a matter of time before crypto not only catches up but really leaps ahead.

We’re incredibly excited on a lot of fronts, and I think America will be the crypto capital of the world. I fully support it, my father fully supports it, and our family fully embraces it. We believe in DeFi. We believe that's the way of the future. America better lead the way; otherwise, we're going to leave a lot behind.

DAN MURPHY: All of this also comes back to regulation as well, and one thing your father has spoken about is incorporating new legislation, even deregulation, in the crypto space to really accelerate and move this forward. What does that look like?

ERIC TRUMP: It's transparent, that's what it is. The people in the crypto industry are frustrated that no one's ever put together a sensible plan as to how to regulate an industry. They're fine with regulation, but they just want guidelines, and they've said that. The problem is, you see so many companies have been so unfairly treated—so many lawsuits, hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars, people attacked, companies attacked—and they're just saying, "Just give us the rules of the road, and we'll obey them."

And by the way, if you give us the rules of the road, chances are the rest of the world will follow. So I think sensible regulation makes a lot of sense. A lot of people think the crypto industry doesn't want regulation, but that's actually not true. They just want sensible regulation—regulation that they can follow, regulation that's crystal clear, that's black and white.

They don't want to see people like Gensler, who was absolutely a disaster for crypto. He did everything he could to try and stifle innovation. He would do so, and those people have all been cleared out. I think they will put together good regulation. I think we will have a clear roadmap, and hopefully, the rest of the world follows that. Hopefully, we can lead by example because that's what we should do as Americans. Hopefully, we truly are the crypto superpower of the world.