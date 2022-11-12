FTX Investigates "Abnormalities With Wallet Movements" As Fears Mount Of Potential Hack
Another day, another plot twist in the FTX bankruptcy saga.
FTX -- which was clearly insolvent after the biggest fraud in crypto history -- filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The official Twitter account of FTX retweeted Ryne Miller, the company's US general counsel, who warned late Friday:
"Investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of ftx balances across exchanges - unclear facts as other movements not clear. Will share more info as soon as we have it."
Investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of ftx balances across exchanges - unclear facts as other movements not clear. Will share more info as soon as we have it. @FTX_Official— Ryne Miller (@_Ryne_Miller) November 12, 2022
Miller then tweeted:
"Following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings - FTX US and FTX [dot] com initiated precautionary steps to move all digital assets to cold storage. Process was expedited this evening - to mitigate damage upon observing unauthorized transactions.
Following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings - FTX US and FTX [dot] com initiated precautionary steps to move all digital assets to cold storage. Process was expedited this evening - to mitigate damage upon observing unauthorized transactions.— Ryne Miller (@_Ryne_Miller) November 12, 2022
Then another twist emerged when an administrator on the Telegram support group for FTX stated:
"FTX has been hacked . . . Don't go on FTX site as it might download Trojans."
"With all eyes on FTX, the late-night fund transfers on a Friday night raised questions about the company's intent. While some blockchain investigators saw it as the start of the bankruptcy process, speculations around ill-intent or an external hack surfaced across the crypto ecosystem," Cointelegraph explained.
If you're wondering WTF happened overnight...— Edgy - The DeFi Edge 🗡️ (@thedefiedge) November 12, 2022
• $600m left FTXs wallet
• FTX's telegram said it was a hack
• The Site/App are infected
• Blackhat theft at ~450m
• FTX rescued ~200m
• soBTC on Solana has lost peg (-77%)
• and more.
Hacker or inside job? 🤔
Fraud running rampant.— Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) November 12, 2022
Millions of funds are currently flowing off of FTX. https://t.co/z9aZYRvCds
SBF literally just hacked the remaining assets at FTX. Guarantee it’s him. He’s done this before (see my previous tweet).— Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) November 12, 2022
The fact he has not been arrested already shows negligence of @DOJPH & @SECGov. Do your FREAKING job.
🚨MASSIVE REVELATION— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2022
"The hack seems to be internal" - Alameda security auditor live on the space
The 'mango hack' was funded by an FTX wallet. Auditor brought the issue up to FTX and were ghosted.
👇
JUST IN: SBF had a “backdoor” built into FTX’s accounting system, allowing him to alter the company’s financials without alerting executives and auditors - Reuters— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) November 12, 2022
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned yesterday and was replaced by John J. Ray, III - the lawyer who helped clean up Enron - as incoming CEO.
SBF's crypto empire collapse resulted in Bloomberg's Billionaire Index downgrading his net wealth from $15.6 billion on Nov. 4 to zero by Friday.
Many on Twitter speculate SBF jumped on a private jet to Argentina.
The plane CT thinks is transporting SBF is now over Argentina— Ivan on Tech 🇺🇦🥑 - Building Moralis Web3 (@IvanOnTech) November 12, 2022
(LVKEB is you want to follow on flightradar) pic.twitter.com/tdyiDtDHZ9
Ok SBF is definitely on the run now. I need a bounty hunter to take me to him… it’s the only correct way the movie can end.— Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) November 12, 2022
It remains unclear if the late-night fund transfers, totaling more than $600 million, according to CoinDesk, are part of the bankruptcy process or something more sinister, such as a hack.
Reuters spoke with two people familiar with the matter who said upwards of $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from FTX.
CoinDesk said, "Many FTX wallet holders are also reporting that they are seeing $0 balances in their FTX.com and FTX US wallets."
Hmmm...
This tracks.#FTX #FTXbankruptcy #ftxwithdrawal #ftxhack pic.twitter.com/bjgl3XvZxk— Jypto | Crypt3d Punk (@JyptoCrunky) November 12, 2022