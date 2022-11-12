print-icon
FTX Investigates "Abnormalities With Wallet Movements" As Fears Mount Of Potential Hack

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022 - 01:10 PM

Another day, another plot twist in the FTX bankruptcy saga. 

FTX -- which was clearly insolvent after the biggest fraud in crypto history -- filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The official Twitter account of FTX retweeted Ryne Miller, the company's US general counsel, who warned late Friday: 

"Investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of ftx balances across exchanges - unclear facts as other movements not clear. Will share more info as soon as we have it." 

Miller then tweeted:

"Following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings - FTX US and FTX [dot] com initiated precautionary steps to move all digital assets to cold storage. Process was expedited this evening - to mitigate damage upon observing unauthorized transactions.

Then another twist emerged when an administrator on the Telegram support group for FTX stated: 

"FTX has been hacked . . . Don't go on FTX site as it might download Trojans."

"With all eyes on FTX, the late-night fund transfers on a Friday night raised questions about the company's intent. While some blockchain investigators saw it as the start of the bankruptcy process, speculations around ill-intent or an external hack surfaced across the crypto ecosystem," Cointelegraph explained. 

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned yesterday and was replaced by John J. Ray, III - the lawyer who helped clean up Enron - as incoming CEO.

SBF's crypto empire collapse resulted in Bloomberg's Billionaire Index downgrading his net wealth from $15.6 billion on Nov. 4 to zero by Friday. 

Many on Twitter speculate SBF jumped on a private jet to Argentina. 

It remains unclear if the late-night fund transfers, totaling more than $600 million, according to CoinDesk, are part of the bankruptcy process or something more sinister, such as a hack. 

Reuters spoke with two people familiar with the matter who said upwards of $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from FTX. 

CoinDesk said, "Many FTX wallet holders are also reporting that they are seeing $0 balances in their FTX.com and FTX US wallets."

