Kamala Unveils Pro-Crypto Policies... For Black Men?

After years of attacking cryptocurrencies as vehicles for drug-trafficking and terrorist-financing (despite that being a lie) that need to be regulated (and taxed) into the ground, the progressive pollyannas behind Kamala Harris have decided the time is right to play the race-card to support crypto.

Support for Kamala is so bad among men (and especially black men) that the campaign has trotted out pathetic 'real men vote for Harris-Walz' ads and unleashed Obama to blast his brothers for not following the narrative.

And today, they doubled-down, on indigenous people's day of course, Harris said she plans to support a cryptocurrency regulatory framework that gives protections to Black men who invest and own crypto as part of a newly released proposal to help build wealth for Black men.

As Sarah Wynn reports via The Block, less than a month out before the presidential election, Harris released a proposal called the "Opportunity Agenda for Black Men" on Monday.

Over 20% of Black Americans own or have in the past owned crypto, according to the Harris teams' plan.

"Vice President Harris appreciates the ways in which new technologies can broaden access to banking and financial services," the campaign team said in the plan. "She will make sure owners of and investors in digital assets benefit from a regulatory framework so that Black men and others who participate in this market are protected."

As part of the plan, the Democratic presidential candidate also said she would provide one million loans that are fully forgivable up to $20,000 to Black entrepreneurs looking to start a business, launch a health initiative focused on Black men and legalize recreational marijuana.

This isn't Harris' first comment on crypto.

Last month, Harris said her administration would encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets while protecting consumers and investors, according to her 80-page economic plan.

We have one quick question - how will all those 'black folk' be able to adopt crypto when they "don't even know what the word computer is"...

While being interviewed by a Black journalist, who should’ve checked her on that ignorant comment, the governor of NY states young Black kids don’t know what the word computer is?



Talk about bigotry of low expectations. SMH



Time stamp: 0:34 pic.twitter.com/TacxPpNkaO — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) May 7, 2024

Are young black men about to used as the 'dumb money' "exit liquidity" buyers for her billionaire silicon valley donors?

Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has made his own pledge to end an "unlawful and un-American crackdown" on the U.S. crypto industry and has backed a crypto project called World Liberty Financial.

Nat’l Policy Network WOC Blockchain Founder Cleve Mesidor said she has been fighting for inclusion in crypto and criticized Harris' approach.

"It is perplexing that the Harris-Walz policy team opted not to meet with diverse leaders in crypto, but instead is rolling out a policy that narrowly frames crypto around Black men only and proposes a regulatory framework limiting Black men to consumers instead of producers," Mesidor said in a statement to The Block.

Harris flip-flop to support crypto comes after former president Trump (also flip-flopping from his 2019 stance) announced his policies would give Bitcoiners a friendly regulatory environment to build in and stop anti-Bitcoin politicians from continuing to attack this industry.

As BitcoinMagazine's Nikolaus Hoffman concludes, it makes sense for the Republican party to adopt freedom money, given they lean more towards the principles of freedom now, while the Democrats have become more authoritarian.. and from what we can see, Democrats' supportive crypto policies are just another divisive messaging ploy, rather than policies aimed at promoting the sovereignty of self.