"No F**king Way!" - Joe Rogan, Post Malone Slam US Government CBDC

Authored by Tom Mitchellhill via CoinTelegraph.com,

Central bank digital currencies have turned out to be a popular talking point among the American public, garnering takes from comedians, rappers and presidential candidates alike.

Podcaster and commentator Joe Rogan has blasted the idea of a United States central bank digital currency, describing a digital dollar as a “game over” scenario for American citizens.

In an Aug. 8 episode of the widely-watched podcast Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and rapper Post Malone turned to topics surrounding the U.S. financial system, pausing to focus on the potential abuses of power that could come with CBDCs in the United States.

Joe Rogan’s podcast typically amasses more than 11 million listeners per episode. Meanwhile, Post Malone boasts a combined 31 million followers across X and Instagram. It comes as discussions around CBDCs have started to make their way into U.S. presidential campaigns.

Rogan didn’t mince words when asked for his thoughts on a CBDC:

“No fucking way. No way. That’s what I think. I think that’s checkmate. That’s game over.”

Rogan spelled out a scenario where a tyrannical government could tie the flow of a CBDC to one’s social credit score, saying that citizens could easily be cut off from their finances for breaking the rules.

“If they decide somehow or another that you need some social credit score system and it’s for the benefit of society, and they outline that, they can track your behavior and your tweets and all your things [...] They just decided you fucked up, and the rules are the rules,” he said.

Malone also mentioned his concerns with the banking system in the United States, noting that FDIC insurance only covers bank account values up to $250,000.

The pair also discussed the controversial decision by the Canadian government to freeze the bank accounts associated with the “Freedom Convoy” truckers in February last year.

Malone argued that the U.S. government has too much control over the flow of everyday people’s finances and that they could potentially cut off funding to anyone at a moment's notice.

It echoes similar sentiments from avid supporters of decentralized cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, discussion around CBDCs have become a talking point in United States politics. In July, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis swore to ban CBDCs in the U.S. if elected president.

On the other side of the fence, Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized CBDCs for being instruments of “control,” and instead promised to back the U.S. dollar with hard assets, including Bitcoin, if he were elected president.