Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas, Set For 'Prompt' Extradition After US Files Charges

Just hours after refusing to attend a Senate hearing on his role in the collapse of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested by The Royal Bahamian Police Force, according to a statement from the Attorney General of The Bahamas Sen. Ryan Pinder KC.

The arrest came after the U.S. filed criminal charges against Bankman-Fried. US prosecutors say they’ll unseal an indictment on Tuesday...

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022

It does make one wonder at the timing, as this happened just a week after Carline Ellison - the former CEO of Alameda Capital - was spotted in NY (not in custody) and had sought council, represented by DC law firm, WilmerHale.

Did his girlfriend throw him under the bus pre-emptively as she saw the 'Simple Jack' defense gaining ground?

Furthermore, the statement said that the nation expects the U.S. to request The Bahamas extradite Bankman-Fried in short order.

"As a result of the notification received and the material provided therewith, it was deemed appropriate for the Attorney General to seek SBF's arrest and hold him in custody pursuant to our nation's Extradition Act. At such time as a formal request for extradition is made, The Bahamas intends to process it promptly, pursuant to Bahamian law and its treaty obligations with the United States."

This should not have come as a total surprise after John Ray, the current FTX CEO, wrote in prepared remarks that FTX had 'commingled' funds...

Ok, enough with @SBF_FTX bullshit "i am an idiot too dumb to be a criminal" media world tour.



Where is the @TheJusticeDept, where is the @FBI - this is officially a crime as per FTX's new CEO pic.twitter.com/X2kjs5OjDj — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 12, 2022

Responding to SBF's arrest, Prime Minister Davis stated:

"The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law. While the United States is pursuing criminal charges against SBF individually, The Bahamas will continue its own regulatory and criminal investigations into the collapse of FTX, with the continued cooperation of its law enforcement and regulatory partners in the United States and elsewhere."

Presumably this means he will not be attending tomorrow's Congressional hearing with Maxine Waters.

In his prepared remarks for that hearing, Bankman-Fried offered a blunt assessment of his plight.

“I would like to start by formally stating under oath: I f*cked up,” he said in the remarks obtained by Bloomberg News.

Indeed you did young man...

Official Statement below:

