Tennessee Titans Become First NFL Team To Accept Bitcoin

Authored by Shawn Amick via BitcoinMagazine.com,

The Tennessee Titans are the first NFL team to accept bitcoin for large and recurring purchases through a third-party service provider...

The Tennessee Titans today announced they are now the first NFL team accepting bitcoin for key investments through a third-party conversion service. The establishment of this partnership allows fans to offer bitcoin in payment for season tickets, suites, PSLs and sponsorship opportunities with the Titans and Nissan Stadium events.

Initially the Titans will only allow bitcoin for larger purchases and recurring payments, but the team hopes to open up the initiative to allow the purchase of single-tickets, merchandise, and at-game food and beverage sales.

Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management, a Nashville-based digital assets fund, offered close advice through a partnership with the Titans in order to bring this functionality to the team.

“We’re proud to partner with the Tennessee Titans as they start their Bitcoin journey and offer fans a new way to pay,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc and partner at UTXO Management. “2022 is a special year as we continue to work with professional sports teams to help educate and further mass adoption of Bitcoin. The Titans are a top NFL franchise and a natural fit for this partnership.”

Joining the ranks of MLB's Oakland Athletics and the NBA's Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, the Titans will be the first NFL team to accept bitcoin.