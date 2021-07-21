Watch: Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Spar Over Bitcoin's Future

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood will be featured speakers at the Bitcoin event “The B Word,” which will feature a live discussion between the three focused on how Bitcoin is perceived by the mainstream.

Some have suggested that bitcoin's rebound from below $30,000 today was in anticipation of this event...

Source: Bloomberg

As coingape.com reports, the Elon vs Jack showdown started in mid-May after Tesla's apparent about-turn 'betrayal' of bitcoin, publicly canceling its previous announcement of accepting bitcoin citing unsustainable outputs from bitcoin mining.

Jack Dorsey tweeted in favor of Bitcoin (BTC). Dorsey, CEO of the digital payments company Square said Bitcoin changes “everything” for the better and stated his commitment to making Bitcoin better with time.

Jack tweeted in response to Square CFO Amrita Ahuja’s tweet on the unchanged Bitcoin policy at Square Inc. She assured the users of Square’s commitment to a greener future via its Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative.

#bitcoin changes *everything*…for the better.



And we will forever work to make bitcoin better. https://t.co/wssrF2U0P0 — jack (@jack) May 14, 2021

Then in June it was confirmed: the battle was on...

Dorsey and Musk are all set to debate over one of the most controversial topics, i.e., Bitcoin’s mining consensus and environmental impact.

While, Musk has criticized Proof-of-work (PoW) based Bitcoin mining, pointing out excess energy consumption and has gravitated towards supporting proof-of-stake (PoS). Meanwhile, Dorsey has been defending PoW as key to Bitcoin’s decentralized and secured nature despite high energy consumption. He has also said that PoS is comparatively centralized and less secure.

According to its website, The B Word event is a “Bitcoin focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can and should embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network that need support.".

Watch the battle for bitcoin here (due to start at 1400ET):