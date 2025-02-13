12 Facts About The Deindustrialization Of America That Will Blow Your Mind

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

The United States is rapidly becoming a “post-industrial” nation. All great economic empires eventually become fat and lazy and squander the great wealth that their forefathers left them, but the pace at which America is doing this is absolutely breathtaking. Nobody can deny that our economy is a complete and utter mess right now, and we only have ourselves to blame. It was America that was at the forefront of the industrial revolution. It was America that showed the world how to mass produce everything from automobiles to televisions to airplanes.

It was the great American manufacturing base that crushed Germany and Japan in World War II. In fact, the primary reason why we won World War II is because we simply outproduced our enemies.

But now we are witnessing the deindustrialization of America. Tens of thousands of factories have left the United States over the past several decades. Millions upon millions of manufacturing jobs have been lost during that same time period. The United States has become a nation that consumes everything in sight and yet produces very little. Do you know what one of our biggest exports is today? Waste paper. Yes, trash has literally become one of our top exports as we voraciously blow our money on whatever the rest of the world wants to sell to us. The United States has become bloated and spoiled, and our economy is now just a shadow of what it once was. Once upon a time America could literally outproduce the rest of the world combined. Today that is no longer true, but Americans sure do consume more than anyone else in the world. If the deindustrialization of America continues at this current pace, what kind of a future are we going to be leaving to our children and our grandchildren?

Throughout history, every great nation has been great at making things. So if the United States continues to allow its manufacturing base to erode at a staggering pace, how in the world can the U.S. continue to consider itself to be a great nation? We have created the biggest debt bubble in the history of the world in an effort to maintain a very high standard of living, but the current state of affairs is not anywhere close to sustainable. Every single month America goes into more debt and every single month America gets poorer.

So what happens when our debt bubble finally implodes?

The deindustrialization of the United States should be a top concern for every man, woman and child in this country. Sadly, the truth is that most Americans do not have any idea what is really going on out there.

If you know people like that, take this article and print it out and hand it to them. Perhaps what they will read below will shock them badly enough to awaken them out of their slumber.

The following are 12 facts about the deindustrialization of America that will blow your mind…

#1 According to Google AI, our nation has lost almost 70,000 factories since the year 2000… The United States has lost nearly 70,000 factories since 2000. This is part of a larger decline in the US manufacturing sector that has also resulted in the loss of over 5 million jobs. #2 In July 1979, 19.5 million Americans had manufacturing jobs. Today, only 12.8 million Americans have manufacturing jobs even though our population is much larger than it was in 1979. #3 According to a survey that was recently conducted by the Pew Research Center, 59 percent of Americans believe that the U.S. has lot more than it has gained from free trade. #4 In 1959, manufacturing represented 28 percent of all U.S. economic output. At the beginning of the Great Recession in 2008, manufacturing represented only 11.5 percent of all U.S. economic output. Today, manufacturing represents just 10.3 percent of all U.S. economic output. #5 More than a billion cellphones are sold worldwide each year. Only a few thousand of them are actually manufactured in the United States. #6 The size of our trade deficit with China in 2024 was $295,000,000,000. #7 At this point, China produces approximately 4 times as many vehicles each year than the United States does. #8 In the early days of the industry, 100 percent of all semiconductors were manufactured in the United States. Today, that number is down to just 8 percent. #9 Russia is producing three times as many artillery shells as the U.S. and Europe combined. #10 The United States spends approximately $3.00 on Chinese goods for every $1 that the Chinese spend on goods from the United States. #11 Our stores are absolutely overflowing with products that are made in China. Meanwhile, soybeans are the number one export from the U.S. to China. #12 More than 36 million Americans are now living in poverty, homelessness in the U.S. is at an all-time record high, and demand at food banks in the U.S. is at record levels all over the nation.

Are you starting to get the picture?

How many more factories do we need to lose before we do something about it?

How many more Americans are going to lose manufacturing jobs before we all admit that we have a very, very serious problem on our hands?

How many more trillions of dollars are going to leave this country before we realize that we are losing wealth at a pace that is killing our economy?

How many once great manufacturing cities like Gary, Indiana and Youngstown, Ohio are going to become rotting, decaying hellholes before we understand that we are committing national economic suicide?

The deindustrialization of America is a national crisis. It needs to be treated like one.

Can anyone can out there possibly explain how a deindustrialized America has any kind of viable economic future?

Every month far more money goes out of this country than comes into it, because we buy far more from the rest of the world than they buy from us.

As a result, we have to beg the rest of the world to lend us money just so that we can pay our bills.

Our national debt is now up to 36 trillion dollars, and the total amount of debt in our society is now up to 101 trillion dollars.

I have been ranting about all of this for over a decade, but most of the country refuses to listen to those of us that are relentlessly sounding the alarm.

America is in deep, deep trouble folks.

It is time to wake up.

