America Has Become "The Land Of The Snitches" During This Coronavirus Pandemic

For those that wondered if Americans would be willing to report on their neighbors on a widespread basis during a major crisis, you now have your answer. All over the country, calls have been pouring in to authorities from “concerned citizens” that are quite eager to point a finger at their neighbors for violating the coronavirus lockdowns. In fact, it has been reported that some very nosy people in the state of California were actually calling 911 to report that their neighbors were coughing inside their own homes. Of course the mainstream media is not exactly helping matters when they use phrases such as “death sentence” to describe this pandemic. Yes, we should all be taking this virus very seriously, but the truth is that this is not the end of the world and everyone needs to calm down.

Do we really want to have a society where everyone is spying on their neighbors? When I read that a mother in Wisconsin had been visited by the police because she had permitted her daughter to go play at a friend’s house, it really touched a nerve with me…

A Wisconsin mom videotaped two police officers who showed up at her home and accused her of “allowing” her daughter to play at a friend’s house, an act they deemed to be in defiance of Wisconsin’s “Stay at Home” order. The officers are clearly agitated and condescending in their conversation with the mother, who is addressed as “Amy” when she opens the door upon their arrival.

So how did the police know that her daughter had gone to another house to play?

Needless to say, someone snitched on her.

And this next story is truly bizarre. A Colorado woman named Heather Silchia was deeply alarmed when she discovered that her “neighbors” had put a really nasty note on her vehicle…

The missive read, “PLEASE STAY HOME. I noticed a few days a week you leave home with your baby and return a short time later without it. Then I see the man of the house arrive with the baby later in the afternoon while your vehicle hasn’t moved all day. This leads me to believe that the kid is in daycare.” The letter continued, “Stop. I am assuming that man has an essential job since he is gone all day but if you are home there is no reason for your child to be in daycare at a time like this. I also see you leave shortly after your husband (I assume) gets home. You aren’t wearing any sort of uniform and I have never seen you wear a mask. Bars are closed and you couldn’t possibly be getting groceries every night (which would also require you to wear a mask) so I again ask you to please stay home.”

Well, it turns out that Heather Silchia is actually a 911 dispatcher, and that is why she can’t watch her baby all day.

And we should be thankful for front line workers like her, because they are so greatly needed during a time like this.

Sadly, the examples that I have just shared with you are not isolated incidents. In fact, it has been revealed that there are hundreds of people that have been snitching on their neighbors in the state of Missouri alone…

Hundreds of people have been exposed for reporting people who have flouted social distancing rules and some are now scared they could receive a backlash. The names and addresses of approximately 900 people in Missouri were released as part of a media request under the Sunshine Law, which allows for the release of information submitted to a public agency (except for wrongdoing and abuse tips). St. Louis County had urged the community to share details of anyone not following guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic and noted in the terms and conditions that information may be shared publicly. However some people may not have read the small print submitted tips via an online form and email from the end of March. Many had asked for their communications to remain private.

If things are this bad in Missouri, one can only imagine the level of snitching that is happening in New York or California.

And even though some states are starting to gradually lift their “shelter-in-place” orders, the truth is that our society is going to be dealing with “social distancing” for a long time to come. In fact, the way that we share many of our public spaces is in danger of being permanently redefined…

New designs for eating places. McDonald’s is already prototyping a socially distanced version of its restaurant that could be a template for fast-food spaces around the world. Checkerboard grids on the grass in parks, with people allowed to occupy one square only if those surrounding it are empty. Or time-sharing of public places: If you don’t show up for your 12:15 p.m. slot at the playground, you’re out of luck.

Are you kidding me?

Of course snitches will have a field day in this sort of an environment. If you sit too close to a snitch in church or you walk too closely behind a snitch on the sidewalk, you may find yourself explaining your actions to the police.

And what is truly tragic is that none of this nonsense is even necessary. Please take two and a half minutes and watch this video from Dr. Eric Berg. It is the most important video about this pandemic that I have watched by a wide margin.

After watching the video, I think that you will understand why all of the coronavirus lockdowns should be ended as soon as possible.

Yes, this virus spreads incredibly easily. But a lot of the people that catch it never show any symptoms at all, and it has become clear that there are things that we can do for those that do become sick to prevent a lot of the really severe cases.

Unfortunately, the mainstream media is not going to tell you the truth. Instead, they are just going to keep telling you that the death toll projections are going up and that everyone should continue to stay home.

Look, the reality of the matter is that most of the population is eventually going to be exposed to this virus no matter if we have lockdowns or not. So it is very important to be taking your vitamins and to be doing whatever you can to support your immune system. And it is also very important to understand that this is not even close to the worst thing that we are going to face.

If we can’t even handle COVID-19, and if the mainstream media won’t even share the truth when scientific studies show absolutely amazing results, what is going to happen to our society when a really severe crisis comes along?