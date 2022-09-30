print-icon
Chicago PMI Plunges Into 'Contraction' - Weakest Since June 2020

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Sep 30, 2022 - 01:53 PM

The Chicago PMI survey plunged unexpectedly back into contraction in September (to 45.7 versus 51.8 expectation). That is the lowest print for the survey since June 2020...

Source: Bloomberg

None of the underlying components rose relative to last month:

  • Prices paid rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion

  • New orders fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

  • Employment fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction

  • Inventories rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion

  • Supplier deliveries rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion

  • Production fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction

  • Order backlogs fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction

Just add it to the list of recession red flags...

