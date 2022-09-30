Chicago PMI Plunges Into 'Contraction' - Weakest Since June 2020
The Chicago PMI survey plunged unexpectedly back into contraction in September (to 45.7 versus 51.8 expectation). That is the lowest print for the survey since June 2020...
Source: Bloomberg
None of the underlying components rose relative to last month:
Prices paid rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion
New orders fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction
Employment fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction
Inventories rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion
Supplier deliveries rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion
Production fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction
Order backlogs fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction
Just add it to the list of recession red flags...