Durable Goods Oders Tumbled In November, But...

by Tyler Durden
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...

The preliminary headline US durable goods order data for November shows a much worse than expected 1.1% MoM decline (-0.3% exp) which dragged orders down 6.3% YoY on fewer orders for commercial aircraft.

Source: Bloomberg

But, orders placed with US factories for business equipment rebounded in November, posting the strongest monthly advance in over a year.

The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment excluding aircraft and military hardware, increased 0.7% last month after a revised 0.1% decline in October.

Source: Bloomberg

So take your pick...

Source: Bloomberg

As always baffle 'em with bullshit on these noisy datsets.

