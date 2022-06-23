Logistics Giant DB Schenker Announces Layoffs In Texas

By Noi Mahoney of Freightwaves

DB Schenker said it’s laying off 130 employees from a Kraft Heinz distribution center near Fort Worth, Texas, according to a notice sent to state officials Tuesday.

“Kraft has notified us that they will be closing in Fort Worth, effective June 26,” according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission. “The layoffs are permanent. [DB Schenker] has no plans at this time to operate at the Fort Worth site.”

Kraft Heinz said it’s not closing the distribution center, which will remain open and employs almost 200 workers.

“Recent reports related to closing our product distribution facility located near Fort Worth are inaccurate,” Kraft said in an email to FreightWaves. “The Kraft Heinz distribution center will remain open and we will continue to ship Kraft Heinz products to customers in the region.”

Kraft operates a 747,528-square-foot regional distribution center in Haslett, just north of Fort Worth. The company uses the facility as product storage for its logistics operations for all of the southwestern U.S., according to a 2011 article in the Dallas Morning News.

Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz said it’s ending its relationship with DB Schenker as the third party logistics provider for the facility.

“DHL will serve as the new logistics provider, effective June 26,” Kraft Foods said.

DHL is a German logistics company providing global transportation services. Germany-based DB Schenker is the logistics division of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.