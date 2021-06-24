May Durable Goods Orders Disappoint

After unexpectedly tumbling in April (-1.3% MoM), analysts expected preliminary May Durable Goods Orders to rebound significantly (+2.8% MoM) but they were disappointed when the print hit at only +2.3% MoM (and the month before was upwardly revised to a 0.8% drop).

Source: Bloomberg

Despite the disappointment, that was still the biggest MoM jump since January, bolstered by a sizable pickup in orders for planes and motor vehicles.

Source: Bloomberg

Orders excluding transportation equipment rose only 0.3%, slowing dramatically from the past two months...

Source: Bloomberg

All of which pushed the total amount of durable goods orders back just shy of the 2019 peak...

Source: Bloomberg

All of which is a little less exuberant than the record-breaking Manufacturing PMI print we saw yesterday.